Charles Schwab Challenge final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By May 25, 2019 7:33 pm

Kevin Na holds a two-shot lead, but there are plenty of big-name contenders in pursuit entering Sunday’s final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau are among a group at T-5 and 7-under for the week, all of whom are looking to make things interesting down the stretch in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here are the third-round scores as well as final-round tee times and pairings.

Final round tee times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing
8:20 a.m. Graeme McDowell
8:25 a.m.
Tim Herron, Byeong Hun An
8:34 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Nate Lashley
8:43 a.m.
Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8:52 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard
9:01 a.m.
Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Champ
9:10 a.m. Branden Grace, Ian Poulter
9:19 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Mike Weir
9:28 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Beau Hossler
9:37 a.m.
Chris Stroud, Corey Conners
9:46 a.m. Talor Gooch, Ben Crane
9:55 a.m.
Scott Brown, Brice Garnett
10:05 a.m.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Bill Haas
10:15 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Ben Silverman
10:25 a.m.
Anirban Lahiri, Max Homa
10:35 a.m.
Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brian Harman
10:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Danny Lee
10:55 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Francesco Molinari
11:05 a.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Jimmy Walker
11:15 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Russell Knox
11:25 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Adam Long
11:35 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Billy Horschel
11:45 a.m. Daniel Berger, Josh Teater
11:55 a.m. David Toms, Martin Kaymer
12:05 p.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman
12:15 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Martin Laird
12:25 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Matt Every
12:35 p.m. Roger Sloan, Jason Dufner
12:45 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Tway
12:55 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Brian Gay
1:05 p.m Scott Piercy, Tyrrell Hatton
1:15 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Andrew Putnam
1:25 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney
1:35 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Austin Cook
1:45 p.m. Jim Furyk, Tony Finau
1:55 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jordan Spieth
2:05 p.m. Kevin Na, Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch: Charles Schwab Challenge

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

