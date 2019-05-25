Charles Schwab Challenge final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Kevin Na holds a two-shot lead, but there are plenty of big-name contenders in pursuit entering Sunday’s final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau are among a group at T-5 and 7-under for the week, all of whom are looking to make things interesting down the stretch in Fort Worth, Texas.
Here are the third-round scores as well as final-round tee times and pairings.
Final round tee times
1st Tee
|Tee Time (ET)
|Pairing
|8:20 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell
|8:25 a.m.
|
Tim Herron, Byeong Hun An
|8:34 a.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Nate Lashley
|8:43 a.m.
|
Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|8:52 a.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard
|9:01 a.m.
|
Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Champ
|9:10 a.m.
|Branden Grace, Ian Poulter
|9:19 a.m.
|
Peter Malnati, Mike Weir
|9:28 a.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Beau Hossler
|9:37 a.m.
|
Chris Stroud, Corey Conners
|9:46 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Ben Crane
|9:55 a.m.
|
Scott Brown, Brice Garnett
|10:05 a.m.
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Bill Haas
|10:15 a.m.
|
Trey Mullinax, Ben Silverman
|10:25 a.m.
|
Anirban Lahiri, Max Homa
|10:35 a.m.
|
Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brian Harman
|10:45 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Danny Lee
|10:55 a.m.
|
Joaquin Niemann, Francesco Molinari
|11:05 a.m.
|
Vaughn Taylor, Jimmy Walker
|11:15 a.m.
|
Chesson Hadley, Russell Knox
|11:25 a.m.
|
Tom Hoge, Adam Long
|11:35 a.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Billy Horschel
|11:45 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Josh Teater
|11:55 a.m.
|David Toms, Martin Kaymer
|12:05 p.m.
|J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman
|12:15 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Martin Laird
|12:25 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Matt Every
|12:35 p.m.
|Roger Sloan, Jason Dufner
|12:45 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Tway
|12:55 p.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Brian Gay
|1:05 p.m
|Scott Piercy, Tyrrell Hatton
|1:15 p.m.
|Jonas Blixt, Andrew Putnam
|1:25 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney
|1:35 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Austin Cook
|1:45 p.m.
|Jim Furyk, Tony Finau
|1:55 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Jordan Spieth
|2:05 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Mackenzie Hughes
How to watch: Charles Schwab Challenge
Final Round – Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)
