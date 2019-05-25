Charles Schwab Challenge final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Kevin Na holds a two-shot lead, but there are plenty of big-name contenders in pursuit entering Sunday’s final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau are among a group at T-5 and 7-under for the week, all of whom are looking to make things interesting down the stretch in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here are the third-round scores as well as final-round tee times and pairings.

Final round tee times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8:20 a.m. Graeme McDowell 8:25 a.m. Tim Herron, Byeong Hun An 8:34 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Nate Lashley 8:43 a.m. Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick 8:52 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard 9:01 a.m. Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Champ 9:10 a.m. Branden Grace, Ian Poulter 9:19 a.m. Peter Malnati, Mike Weir 9:28 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Beau Hossler 9:37 a.m. Chris Stroud, Corey Conners 9:46 a.m. Talor Gooch, Ben Crane 9:55 a.m. Scott Brown, Brice Garnett 10:05 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Bill Haas 10:15 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Ben Silverman 10:25 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Max Homa 10:35 a.m. Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brian Harman 10:45 a.m. Sam Burns, Danny Lee 10:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Francesco Molinari 11:05 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Jimmy Walker 11:15 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Russell Knox 11:25 a.m. Tom Hoge, Adam Long 11:35 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Billy Horschel 11:45 a.m. Daniel Berger, Josh Teater 11:55 a.m. David Toms, Martin Kaymer 12:05 p.m. J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman 12:15 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Martin Laird 12:25 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Matt Every 12:35 p.m. Roger Sloan, Jason Dufner 12:45 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Tway 12:55 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Brian Gay 1:05 p.m Scott Piercy, Tyrrell Hatton 1:15 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Andrew Putnam 1:25 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney 1:35 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Austin Cook 1:45 p.m. Jim Furyk, Tony Finau 1:55 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jordan Spieth 2:05 p.m. Kevin Na, Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch: Charles Schwab Challenge

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)