Black bears prepare for The Golden Bear's event at Memorial

It’s not only The Golden Bear that’s excited next week’s Memorial Tournament, it’s real bears too.

Three juvenile black bears were spotted Saturday getting some work in one of the greens at Golden Golf Club in Golden, British Columbia, Canada. In the video posted by the Golden Golf Club on Twitter, one of the young bears pulled down the flagstick and seems to try to reach the flag while one assists and the other watches. The bears play for a few seconds on camera before running back into the woods.

The 2019 Memorial Tournament, founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus, begins Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.