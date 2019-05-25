Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 Live Blog: Blixt leads

Play resumes with Round 3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jonas Blixt finished the second round with the lead Friday at 9 under, one stroke ahead of Kevin Na and Tony Finau. Blixt shot a 64 in the second round while Na recorded a 62— tied for the lowest score of the day. Blixt and Na tee off their third rounds at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Finau, the event’s first-round leader, finished Friday with a 68 and is tied with Na at 6 under. Finau and Rory Sabbatini tee off Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, World No. 3 Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm were a few of the big names to miss the cut Friday. Fowler missed the cut by one stroke, snapping his streak of 21 consecutive PGA Tour cuts made.

World No. 6 Paul Casey will also not be playing Saturday as he withdrew from the tournament before his second round due to “flu like symptoms.”

Updates

9:30 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas birdies his first hole to sit at even par , T-34.

8:39 p.m.: Talor Gooch bogeyed his second hole and now sits an even par. The field of five players who have teed off Saturday morning all sit at even par.

8:21 a.m.: Talor Gooch begins his round with a birdie on No. 1. Gooch shot 72 and 70 respectively in the first two rounds and is T-46 at 1 over.

How to watch every moment of Charles Schwab Challenge week.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

All time are Eastern.

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208 & XM 92)