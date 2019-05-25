With Euro Tour card secure, Robert MacIntyre moves to second place at Made in Denmark

Robert MacIntyre has already achieved his main goal for 2019. He enters the final round of the $3.4 million Made in Denmark tournament trying pick up a wee bonus he probably didn’t expect at the start of the season: a win in his rookie European Tour season.

The Scot fired a 3-under-par 68 at Himmerland Golf Club to move into second place. The left-hander sits on 8 under par, one shot behind Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.

The 2017 Walker Cup player qualified for this season’s European Tour via a top 15 place (12th) on last year’s European Challenge Tour. The 22-year-old began the season with the same aim as the other 14 Challenge Tour graduates: survival.

The man from the seaside port of Oban on Scotland’s west coast, sealed his 2020 playing rights two weeks ago by finishing T-2 in the Betfred British Masters. He’s currently 37th on the money list and in no danger of finishing outside the top 110 at the end of the season. It means he can freewheel for the rest of the season.

“Now that the card is secure it’s just about trying to win, so that’s what we’ll try to do tomorrow,” MacIntyre said. He might just have an advantage: Himmerland’s windy conditions are just what he’s used to.

“Driving was difficult,” he said. “I struggled a bit with the right to left wind today. It’s exactly the same as my amateur days. You can’t hit all the greens. The wind is beating you so you’ve just got the head down trying to get up and down from everywhere. It feels like home.”

Wiesberger is looking for his fifth European Tour win. He might have already earned that if not for an enforced seven-month break due to a wrist injury. The Austrian has played steady if not spectacular this season. He looked pretty good in returning a 4-under 67 to get the top of the leaderboard.

“I was very much in control of my ball, I hit a lot of good shots,” Wiesberger said. “I had a lot of chances out there. Unfortunately, just a couple of hiccups cost me.

“I feel like I’m in control of what I’m doing, I’m not trying to get ahead of myself, I’ll just stick to my processes, stick to what I’ve been doing well the last couple of days.”

Vanderbilt grad Matthias Schwab slipped off the top of the leaderboard thanks to a 1-over-par 72. He shares third place on 7-under with Germany’s Max Schmidt, but is still in a good position to earn his first European Tour win. Like MacIntyre, he enters the final round with nothing to lose.

“I was a little bit nervous in the beginning and made a few mistakes,” Schwab said.

“Today was a really good test for me. First time being in the lead in the last group. Tomorrow the pressure will be off me not being in the lead so I can just go out and do my thing and hopefully do well.”