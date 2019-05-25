Where does Tiger Woods go from here? To the Memorial where he can get more reps

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – When Tiger Woods won the Masters last month, the sports world went into a collective hysteria that lasted for days. He skipped the typical media tour and the late-night talk show circuit afterward, but his face was everywhere. Pundits and fans alike were giddy at the prospect that his quest to break Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships was back on.
A month went by, and Tiger decided not to compete, but he showed up at Bethpage a few days before the start of the PGA Championship to do some recon work at the venue where, as a 26-year-old, he won the 2002 U.S. Open. The course hasn’t changed much since then, but Woods, now 43, certainly has.
Tiger got plenty of support from the New York crowd, as he does everywhere, but his game showed the effects of 33 days off. Brooks Koepka, playing beside Woods, beat him by 17 shots and the anchor on Woods’ yacht, Privacy, was hoisted on Friday night as he missed the cut.
“Unfortunately, I just didn’t play well,” Woods said after signing his card. “I didn’t do all the little things I need to do correctly to post good scores and put myself in position to shoot good scores.”
So what, if anything, did his performance at Bethpage tell us about his chances of winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach next month and where does he go from here?
One place he has decided to go is the Memorial, the annual PGA Tour event next week hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Woods won 14 major championships before slipping into a green jacket for the fifth time in April, and he was undoubtedly drained, mentally and emotionally, after winning this year. However, the competition today is too good for him to be able to take extended layoffs and expect to come back and immediately win.
Teeing it up in the Memorial, an event he has won five times, most recently in 2012, should help to sharpen Tiger’s game before he arrives at Pebble Beach. To use his lingo, Tiger needs reps.
Another place Tiger needs to go is the practice green, preferably one with Poa annua greens. Yes, Tiger holed a 31-foot eagle putt on the fifth hole Thursday of the PGA, but followed it up by missing a 4-foot par putt on the very next hole. At Bethpage, Woods ranked 113th in strokes gained putting through his two rounds, losing 1.433 shots to the field, even though the Poa greens rolled beautifully and uniformly.
At Pebble Beach, the greens are predominately composed of the same type of grass, but they are smaller and have more break. The USGA will undoubtedly prep them to get faster. Over the course of each round, that means they could get bumpier too.
Tiger arrived at the PGA Championship ranked No. 1 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation and was 14th in strokes gained approach the green. His iron game was fine, but wayward driving, especially on Friday, made it hard for him to showcase it. There’s no need to panic about that aspect of his game, but Koepka did to the field at Bethpage what Tiger did at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He lapped the game’s best players.
For Tiger and everyone else, it’s time to let the Masters party be over. If Woods and his fans to celebrate some more in 2019, there’s a lot of work to be done.
