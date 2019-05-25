NCAA Championship: Saturday afternoon wave cools off after morning's hot start

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The morning wave of team’s Saturday at the Blessings didn’t leave many birdies for the afternoon wave of teams.

Defending champion Oklahoma State took advantage of their early tee time en route to an impressive 12-under 276 Saturday morning to take a commanding lead at 10-under par for the 2019 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship.

Texas A&M was the lone team to tee off in the afternoon to finish below par, shooting a team 1-under 287 to move into third place at 3-over behind an overlooked Stanford at 2-over.

The Aggies’ Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith lead the way for A&M, both shooting 2-under 70 in the second round. Sam Bennett (+1) and Walker Lee (+3) rounded out the Aggies’ lineup.

Fantastic day two for the Aggies as they sit in third place at the #NCAAGolf Championships. Post-round comments from Coach Higgins:#AggieGolf #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Q4bO1b3zwm — Texas A&M Men's Golf (@AggieMensGolf) May 26, 2019

After 54 holes, the field of 30 teams will be cut to 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams for Monday’s final stroke play round. After Monday, the individual national champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat sits atop the individual leaderboard after two days at 6-under.

Notable teams outside the top 15 after two rounds are USC and Duke, while three of the seven lowest-ranked teams (Texas A&M, SMU and Ohio State) have played their way into the top 15.