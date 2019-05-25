Oklahoma State shoots 12-under Friday, takes commanding NCAA Championship lead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff said his Cowboys were “due for some good scores” after taking the NCAA Championship first round lead Friday night with a team 2-over 290.

That comment turned out to be not only foreshadowing, but quite the understatement Saturday morning at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club, host of the 2019 Div. I Men’s Golf Championship.

The defending champion Cowboys took advantage of their early tee time for the second round, annihilating Blessings with a 12-under 276 to take a commanding lead at 10-under par for the tournament.

The Pokes were lead by a pair of sophomores in Wolff, who shot a 6-under 66, and Austin Eckroat, who followed up on Friday’s 3-under 69 with another 3-under to sit atop the individual leaderboard.

“I’m not making any putts, so it’s kind of exciting knowing if I do get the putter going I might do something special,” Eckroat said of his hot start, noting this is the best he’s been hitting the ball all year.

Wolff praised his teammate for being the only Cowboy to shoot under par yesterday and today, saying his success motivated him for the second round.

“I don’t want to be the second man on the team,” said Wolff, who set a school record this season with five wins. “Even though you’re really happy for him, you’re trying to beat everyone on the team. Luckily it went our way today and hopefully it keeps going our way.”

Also scoring well for the Cowboys were Ben Hogan Award winner Viktor Hovland (2-under) and senior Zach Bauchou (1-under).

After 54 holes, the field of 30 teams will be cut to 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams for Monday’s final stroke play round. After Monday, the individual national champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.