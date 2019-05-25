Kevin Na takes solo lead into final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na overcame a double bogey at the par-5 11th and held up strong late Saturday to take a two-shot lead entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Na began Round 3 one shot behind 36-hole leader Jonas Blixt, who tumbled down the board with a 4-over 74. Na’s card was filled with pars on a day that included three birdies and the double-bogey 7, after which he briefly fell from the top spot.

He finished the round with five consecutive pars to get to 9 under for the week, two shots ahead of a star-studded group including Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk, C.T. Pan and Mackenzie Hughes at T-2.

Na is looking for his third career Tour win and second in as many years after the 2018 triumph at the Greenbrier.

“Over the years I’ve had some good rounds (at Colonial) and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower. You have to keep it in play,” Na said. “From fairway in I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”

Finau was one back on the final hole but drove it into the water at No. 18 with a tee shot of some 350 yards. That left him with a bogey and a 1-over 71 for the day, though he’s still very much in the mix for his long overdue second career win.

Spieth continued his scorching hot putting of late coming off the T-3 PGA Championship showing and carded a 2-under 68. He’s still having trouble finding the fairways this week, but the misses have been much more manageable, and overall this is the best he’s looked since the 2018 Masters. Seeing how his game holds up under the final round in contention, a position he hasn’t been in for quite some time, should prove telling.

Furyk, meanwhile, is looking for his 18th career victory and first since the 2015 RBC Heritage. The U.S. Ryder Cup team captain nearly got it done at the Players Championship in March, settling for solo second, and has been playing well all season with three top-10 finishes.

The U.S. Open is still two weeks away, but with several big names in contention the final-round festivities at Colonial should make for high drama on a classic layout.