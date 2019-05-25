President Trump does some name dropping of Tiger, Phil, Jack while playing golf in Japan

Before taking in some sumo wrestling, President Trump played golf with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday during a four-day state visit.

It’s the fifth time the two have played golf together, according to the AP. Trump tweeted Sunday morning (Saturday night in the U.S.) about the host country’s fondness for the sport.

Going to play golf right now with @AbeShinzo. Japan loves the game. Tremendous fans of @JackNicklaus, @TigerWoods, and @PhilMickelson — I said what about @GaryPlayer, they said we love Gary too! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

The two leaders played at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo. President Trump has played regularly, most frequently at clubs he owns, while in office and hosted Tiger at the White House for the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden on May 6.

According to White House press reports, Trump visited his Trump National club on May 19, a day after Golfweek reported that someone had hacked into his account to post fake golf scores under his name. The scores of 101, 100, 108, 102 were erroneously posted to Trump’s USGA-administered GHIN handicap system and were being removed, according to Craig Annis, the managing director of communications for the USGA.