Charles Schwab Challenge Final Round Live Blog: Latest news from Colonial

Play resumes Sunday with the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kevin Na holds a two-stroke lead entering the final round Sunday after shooting a 69 in the third round. Na, paired with Mackenzie Hughes tees off at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth sits in a five-way tie for second which include C.T. Pan, Jim Furyk and first-round leader Tony Finau at 7 under. Spieth shot a 68 Saturday with three birdies and a bogey on 17 to be in contention for the final 18 holes.

TEE TIMES: Complete final round tee times at Colonial Golf Club

Follow our live blog here all day with the latest from Colonial.

Updates

9:55 a.m.: Branden Grace leapt to T-37 at 1 over after his third straight birdie of the morning. Grace is 3 under through three holes.

9:35 a.m.: Branden Grace jumped 12 places to T-48 with birdies on his first two holes. He is 2 under on the round and 2 over in the tournament.

9:10 a.m.: Cameron Champ birdies his first hole of the day to jump seven spots to T-53 at 3 over.

8:20 a.m.: Final round scheduled to begin.

Twitter Stream

How to watch every moment of Charles Schwab Challenge week.

Charles Schwab Challenge TV, Online

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET

CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. ET (Sirius 208 & XM 92)