Jamie Donaldson has some fun showing off his moves on way to 14th tee

By May 26, 2019 12:46 pm

Made in Denmark worked to create an opportunity that let players engage with fans on a closer level for this week’s tournament.

They succeeded.

This year to access the 14th hole at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort in the North Jutland Region of Denmark, players and caddies must walk through the Heineken Lounge — a new indoor bar and lounge area.

During the event, the lounge has been packed with fans behind barriers who cheer on and high-five players as they walk to the 14th tee, located just a few feet outside the lounge’s doors.

The concept was introduced ahead of the tournament’s first round on Thursday.

Throughout the event, several players like Jamie Donaldson and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston leaned into the course’s new feature and gave fans a show.

