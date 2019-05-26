PGA Tour, LPGA, Euros: Who's up, who's down and is Jordan Spieth back?

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, May 27, 2019.

PGA Tour

Two up

Jordan Spieth

Sunday’s 2-over 72 was discouraging with Spieth just two shots off the 54-hole lead, but he putted the lights out for the second consecutive week. Now he has two consecutive top-10 finishes after a solo third at Bethpage, and he’s definitely trending in the right direction. Now the question is whether or not he will win again in the near future and get back to playing at an elite level.

Rory Sabbatini

The 43-year-old continues his surprise tear with a T-6 finish in Fort Worth. He hasn’t won on Tour since 2011 but might end that drought soon based on current form: Sabbatini has four top-10 finishes in his last five starts and just missed with a T-18 at Quail Hollow.

Two down

Rickie Fowler

Coming off a final-round 77 at the PGA Championship, Fowler’s streak of 21 consecutive cuts made came to an end Friday with his early exit at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fowler shot 74-69 to miss the cut for the first time since the 2018 Players Championship, ending a year-long streak of consistency.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Mad Scientist is suddenly stuck in a rut and missed his third consecutive cut this week at Colonial. He hadn’t missed back-to-back cuts in nearly two years prior to his early exit at the PGA Championship. He’s looking to bounce back at this week’s Memorial Tournament, which he won in 2017.

LPGA Tour

Two up

Bronte Law

The only way 24-year-old Law can work her way onto this year’s European Solheim Cup team is via captain’s pick. Of late the Englishwoman is making a good case, winning the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill after coming up short in a playoff at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Jacqui Concolino

After four missed cuts in her last five starts, the veteran started strong at the Pure Silk and made it to the weekend to finish T-58 at 1-under for the week.

Two down

Georgia Hall

Another missed cut for the Women’s British Open star in a season that has been highly lackluster. Only finish inside the top 30 came at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, where she placed ninth. Scoring average is more than a full stroke higher than last year.

Su Oh

Five missed cuts in a row for the young Aussie, who started out the season so promising with a share of second at the ISPS Handa Vic Open. Ranks 147th in GIR. Has broken par only five times this season.

European Tour

Two up

Bernd Wiesberger

The Austrian picked up his fifth European Tour victory by winning the Made in Denmark event. Wiesberger was tipped as a possible outside contender for a European Ryder Cup place last year only to have his season curtailed by a wrist injury. Don’t be surprised if he makes a push for next year’s team now that he’s back to full fitness.

Oliver Wilson

A fourth-place finish in Denmark could mean European Tour survival for the former Augusta State player. The 2008 Ryder Cup player finished 17th on last year’s European Challenge Tour and failed to qualify for the main tour. He’s been playing on invites and lower-tier events hoping to earn as much as possible to finish inside the all-important top 110. He moves to 36th on the Race to Dubai and should regain his card for next season.

Two down

Soren Kjeldsen

Missing the cut in the Made in Denmark is proof all is not right with Kjeldsen’s game. His worst previous finish in this tournament was 23rd in 2017. He was runner up two years earlier. The normally gritty Dane has proved to be not so gritty lately. The four-time winner has only made two cuts since fifth place in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Worryingly, it continues a trend that saw him drop to 90th on last year’s money list.

Sam Horsfield

Horsfield’s dismal European Tour season continues with an MC in Denmark. The former Florida Gator can’t seem to find any consistency. He started with a 68 in Denmark only to add a 77 to take the weekend off. He’s still looking for his first top 30 finish of the season. Not what many predicted of the Ian Poulter protégé.