Two teams shoot 62s at U.S. Amateur Men's Four-Ball to share first-round lead

Two teams fought through rain and low temperatures Saturday on the Pacific Dunes Course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore., to share the lead entering the second day at the U.S. Amateur Men’s Four-Ball Championship.

One team to shoot a first-round 62 was the father-son duo from Nebraska of John Sajevic and his 28-year-old son, Andrew, while the other is a pair of former college teammates at Davidson College. The former teammates, 26-year-old Ralph Blasey from Bethesda, Md., and 25-year-old Alex Nianouris from Raleigh, N.C., joined the Sajevic team atop the leaderboard at 8 under Saturday, to tie 18-hole championship record.

Matthew McCarty and Derek Ackerman recorded the lowest score on the Old Macdonald course Saturday in the first round of stroke play at 8-under 63.

After the 128 sides finish Sunday’s second round, the 32 remaining teams that survive the cut will compete exclusively at the Old Macdonald course for the match play portion of the tournament.