Kevin Na finishes strong with 4-shot victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge

A promising list of contenders fell flat, and no one stepped up to challenge Kevin Na down the stretch Sunday as he ran away with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Na began the day with a two-hole lead over a group of chasers including Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk.

He ended it four shots clear of the field after a 4-under 66 in the final round at Colonial Country Club, where Na birdied the last hole to finish off a 13-under 267 for the week. He said early in the week that this course suits his game much better than other Tour layout because it cannot simply be overpowered.

That much was evident in the diversity atop a leaderboard featuring players of all different styles, none of whom where up to challenge Na in a final round devoid of any drama.

“Every year I came here I knew I had a chance to win, and I knew before my career was over I was going to win here, if not multiple times,” Na said. “It’s nice to get one and, who knows, maybe I’ll win multiple times before my career’s over.”

It’s the third career victory for Na and first since the 2018 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. He missed the cut in last week’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, one of those courses on which he finds it hard to contend amongst the bombers .

Na also continued a recent trend of parity on Tour, becoming the 28th winner in 30 events this season. No player has won multiple times in 2019.

Finau hits it long enough to contend on any layout and finished solo second at 9 under for the week, capping things with a solid if unspectacular final-round 66. He now has a remarkable 21 top-10 finishes since picking up his lone Tour win at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, by far the most of any player in that timespan.

As for Spieth, a disappointing final round doesn’t change the fact that his game is suddenly showing tons of promise again. He was just two shots off the 54-hole lead and in position to earn his first win since the 2017 British Open, but he ended up eight shots behind Na and T-8 for the week after a 2-over 72 in the final round.

Andrew Putnam and C.T. Pan finished T-3 and five shots back at 8 under while Jonas Blixt was solo fifth at 7 under.

Na was in control for much of the final round with three birdies through his first six holes. He finished in style with a 12-foot birdie make to loud roars on the 18th green, claiming a victory he’d long felt was coming his way.