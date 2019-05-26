Kevin Na gives 1973 Dodge Challenger prize to caddie Kenny Harms

Kevin Na now has a designated driver and caddie Kenny Harms has the sweetest ride in golf.

Na’s four-shot victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge came with a $1.314 million winner’s check, the Leonard Trophy, a Scottish tartan plaid jacket and a fully restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

He also got a glorious hug from his daughter, Sophia, and delivered a belly kiss to his wife, Julianne, who is expecting their second child.

Na joyously took it all in and enjoyed the moment. And then he paid it forward to caddie Kenny Harms.

“Right there, that’s your car,” Na said to Harms while pointing to the blue vehicle at No. 10 immediately after his birdie putt on No. 18 ended the tournament.

Na reaffirmed his sentiment by telling Peter Kostis of CBS that he would be giving the keys to that rebuilt legendary American muscle car to to Harms.

“By the way, that car is Kenny Harms’ baby! I’m giving it to Kenny,” Na said after beating Tony Finau by four shots with a closing-round 66.

The Challenger only has two doors, so dealing with a car seat or two would be a challenge for Na and his wife, as Nick Faldo noted during the broadcast.

After the trophy presentation, Na reflected on how he ended up giving away the car.

“I knew about it before I got here. Months in advance they said they’re giving a ’73 Dodge, this old classic that’s, you know, refurbished and it’s beautiful,” Na said. “I don’t know how my caddie convinced me to give him the car, but he’s a good salesman I guess. He sold me into it. But I’m more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it. I got something cooler right here.”

As far as the bond between Harms and Na, let’s just say it is very unlikely we’ll ever hear about Na shorting his caddie after a big victory.

Na said Harms will still get paid his winner’s cut, in addition to getting the Challenger.

“Oh, yeah. You know what? Wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the highest percentage paid caddie out here. I’m being dead serious. You can ask him. He won’t tell you the number, but he gets a good check, a lot more than the average.”

It appears both player and caddie had their eyes on the car since the prize was announced a month ago.

“He knows I was thinking about it. I mean, looks like a beautiful car, but little did I know how much that car was worth,” Na said. “But he said, ‘But I’ll take my name out of the hole-in-one list,’ because we have a hole-in-one list. Every time I make a hole-in-one, if there is a car, the person gets it. It starts with parents, then goes wife, daughter, and Kenny. Kenny said, ‘Well, I started working with you before your daughter was born, so I’m behind the wife. I’ll take my name out of list if you give me that car.’ I was like, ‘Whatever, fine.'”

Their bond appears to transcend your typical employer/employee relationship.

“He and I have an 11-year relationship,” Na said. “We are like brothers, and I’m more than happy to give it to him.”

Na had to sort-of apologize for Harms on Saturday after he berated a woman for giving them both grief during a “fan distraction” incident on No. 11.

“Kenny being Kenny, he went off on her. He was screaming at her. And he has every right to do so. I felt bad for the lady,” Na said. “I was upset at first and then I saw the lady’s face and I was like, ‘Oh my God. She’s going to pee in her pants.’ So I said, ‘Come on Kenny. Let’s forget about it. Let’s just go.’ Next hole I saved a nice par and bounce-back birdie. It was nice that that didn’t affect me the rest of the way.”

And in case you’re wondering, Na is all set when it comes to hot wheels.

“I got a Lamborghini at home,” he said.