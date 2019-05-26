Texas grad Scottie Scheffler pulls off epic comeback for first Web.com Tour victory

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Evans Scholars Invitational

WHERE: The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.

WINNER: Scottie Scheffler

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 17-under 271

BUZZ: Scheffler carded a 9-under 63 Sunday and ultimately topped Marcelo Rozo on the second playoff hole to cap an impressive comeback victory. It’s the first professional win for the 22-year-old Texas grad, who lost out in a playoff in his last start to finish solo second at the Nashville Golf Open. Scheffler began the day six shots behind Rozo and birdied his first two holes. He made six birdies en route to a 6-under 30 on the back nine to force extra holes, after which he birdied the par-5 18th on the second playoff hole for the win. Scheffler now has a victory and two runner-up finishes in just 12 career Web.com Tour starts and already looks prepared to take his game to the next level. He has three PGA Tour starts this season and made the cut each time, finishing T-20 at last month’s Valero Texas Open. Nicolas Echavarria finished solo third at 16 under while Luke Guthrie and Vince Covello were T-4 at 15 under.