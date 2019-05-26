What Kevin Na said after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge with a final-round 66 to beat Tony Finau by four shots at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas,

It was the third victory for Na on the PGA Tour.

Na began the day with a two-hole lead over a group of chasers including Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk and Finau.

Here is some of what Na had to say after his victory on a course where he has played well in the past, but just not well enough to win.

On his overall finish at Colonial

“I’ve had a lead at some point in the tournament the most out of all the tournaments I played. That tells you how much I like this place and how well I played here. I knew this is one of the places I can definitely win, and I really look forward to coming here, having a chance. To be able to do it today, it’s a great feeling.”

NCAA BLOG: Updates from Arkansas | Scores | Photos

PHOTOS: Best images from NCAA Championship

SCORES: Charles Schwab Challenge

On his goals for the rest of the PGA Tour season

“Making (the) Tour Championship, making it the to finale, is a goal every year. Done a pretty good job over the years getting there. This is definitely going to help, 500 FedExCup points. I should be on the radar for Tiger Woods Presidents Cup. Hope you’re watching.”

On seeing his name on the Wall of Champions

“It’s an honor. This tournament has so many world class and legends of the game that are on the wall. On the first tee I saw that wall, looked at the name right below, Justin Rose, and in my head I engraved my name in it in my head. Just trying to visualize success before I tee’d off.”

On the calmness in his game

“I think after the win at Greenbrier last year was of a very emotional win. I feel like this week was the next chance at a win, next time I legitimately could contend and I won. I felt so much more comfortable. Had some much more confidence. I think me winning Greenbrier last year has obviously taken a lot of pressure off. There is always pressure, but it’s taken a lot of a load off, weight off my shoulders. I think it helped me today.”

On the confidence in his game

“Took me a while to get my first win, and the second win I had so many close calls. Got my second win and it took — like I said, people said, You’re going to win, you’re going to win, but until it happens you just never know. After I won Greenbrier I knew that it wasn’t going to be too long until I got my third one.”

On being optimistic ahead of the tournament

“I said, I would like to add my name to that wall this week. I mean, I’m always thinking positive. I don’t want to talk about last week. I’ll make it short. After I missed the cut last week by one shot at a golf course I feel like I have zero chance at, I was not happy. You never want to miss a cut at a major. I told Kenny, I said, you know what? If taking the weekend off gets me rested for a golf course that I have a chance to win at and I know that I can win at, things happen for a reason. I rarely miss cuts, but I felt like getting rest last weekend and because I felt like I was going to contend this week, I think helped me.”