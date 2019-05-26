Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kevin Na's equipment at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na's golf equipment

By May 26, 2019 4:50 pm

The gear Kevin Na used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design 2018 Tour prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

