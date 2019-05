NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for men's quarterfinals

The individual champion has been crowned. The field has been cut down to the top eight. It’s time for match play.

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual national title at the 2019 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship and lead his defending champion Cowboys to the No. 1 seed for match play. Vanderbilt finished second, followed by Wake Forest, Texas, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas A&M and SMU, who defeated Clemson in a playoff for the final spot.

With the quarterfinals set to begin on Tuesday morning, here are the matches (All Times Central).

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 8 SMU

Viktor Hovland vs. Ben Wong (7:50 a.m.)

Matthew Wolff vs. Noah Goodwin (8 a.m.)

Hayden Wood vs. Ollie Osborne (8:10 a.m.)

Austin Eckroat vs. Jackson Markham (8:20 a.m.)

Zach Bauchou vs. Mac Meissner (8:30 a.m.)

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Patrick Martin vs. Walker Lee (7 a.m.)

John Augenstein vs. Brandon Smith (7:10 a.m.)

Reid Davenport vs. Sam Bennett (7:20 a.m.)

Harrison Ott vs. Chandler Phillips (7:30 a.m.)

Will Gordon vs. Dan Erickson (7:40 a.m.)

No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Stanford

Alex Fitzpatrick vs. Henry Shimp (7:00 a.m.)

Lee Detmer vs. David Snyder (7:10 a.m.)

Eugenio Chacarra vs. Isaiah Salinda (7:20 a.m.)

Eric Bae vs. Brandon Wu (7:30 a.m.)

Cameron Young vs. Daulet Tuleubayev (7:40 a.m.)

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas