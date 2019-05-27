NCAA Championship: Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff wins individual national title

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff finished the season the same way he started: as a champion.

The Cowboy sophomore, who set a program record earlier this season with five wins, added a sixth victory to his glowing record at the 2019 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship, winning the individual national title at 10-under par. Wolff is Oklahoma State’s ninth individual champion, and first since Jonathan Moore in 2006.

Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk finished second at 5-under, followed by Arizona State’s Chun An Yu (-3), Wake Forest’s Lee Detmer (-2) and Southern California’s Justin Suh (-2).

Making par at the difficult Blessings this week is a good score, but by Wolff’s standards, his opening round 1-over 73 to walk off the course T-21 on Friday wasn’t great. After the round, Wolff said he and his teammates were “due for some good scores.”

Cue the foreshadowing.

Wolff responded with a 6-under 66 on Saturday, rocketing 19 spots up the leaderboard to T-2 with first-round leader Collin Morikawa at 5-under. Cowboy teammate Austin Eckroat held the lead after 36 holes at 6-under.

A 2-under 70 on Sunday found Wolff in the solo lead entering Monday’s final stroke play round and he never looked back.

“These are the best amateurs in the world and to come out on top is really something special,” said Wolff. “Most other college events you only get five or six really good teams. This has all the best players and teams so this means a lot.”

The Ben Hogan Award finalist – teammate Viktor Hovland won the award last week – was the top individual at Oklahoma State’s first tournament of the year, The Carmel Cup. He followed that 17-under performance with another win at the Fighting Illini Invitational. His third win was shared with Hovland at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, the Cowboys’ penultimate tournament of the Fall. Wolff got right back to his winning ways in the Spring’s first event, taking the trophy at the Amer Ari Invitational at 18-under. His final regular season win came at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in March.

Looking for back-to-back team titles, Oklahoma State is the No. 1 seed entering Tuesday’s match play quarterfinals.