NCAA Championship: Breaking down every team to make match play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The marathon is over. Now it’s time for the sprint.

The field of 30 teams has been trimmed to eight after 72 holes of stroke play here on the par 72, 7,550-yard Blessings Golf Course.

Since 2009 the NCAA has used match play to determine the national champion. For the fourth time Oklahoma State has won the stroke play segment of the men’s NCAA championship and been awarded the No. 1 seed. Just once, last year, did the Cowboys win the title.

In fact, they are the only team to win the championship from the No. 1 seeded slot.

NCAA Champion Seed

2009 Texas A&M 7

2010 Augusta 6

2011 Augusta 7

2012 Texas 3

2013 Alabama 3

2014 Alabama 2

2015 LSU 3

2016 Oregon 5

2017 Oklahoma 2

2018 Oklahoma State 1

Here’s a match play breakdown of all the teams to make the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State

NCAA Match Play Record: 8-5

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 7 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2011, 2010, 2009)

NCAA Championships: 11 (2018, 2006, 2000, 1995, 1991, 1987, 1983, 1980, 1978, 1976, 1963)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

The Cowboys are the defending national champions and undisputed No. 1 team in college golf the past two years. The Pokes won stroke play 31 by shots and placed three golfers in the top eight, led by NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff, who won the title by five shots.

Vanderbilt

NCAA Match Play Record: 1-3

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 4 (2019, 2017, 2016, 2015)

NCAA Championships: 0

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

The Commodores were 19-over par in the opening round, but over the last three rounds were 4-under. When it comes to match play, Vanderbilt could be a tough out with three players ranked inside the top 40: Will Gordon (6th), John Augenstein (22nd) and Patrick Martin (37th).

Wake Forest

NCAA Match Play Record: 0-0

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 1 (2019)

NCAA Championships: 3 (1986, 1975, 1974)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

The Demon Deacons had won five of their last eight starts prior to the NCAA Championship. Three different players have won events this year for Wake Forest, and senior Lee Detmer led the Demon Deacons this week with a career-best finish (T3rd).

Texas

NCAA Match Play Record: 5-4

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 6 (2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012)

NCAA Championships: 3 (2012, 1972, 1971)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

Texas’ first win of the season came in regional play on their home course. Their young – but talented lineup – will be tested in match play. Freshman Parker Coody has led the way with a T16 showing, but is the only Longhorn in the top 30.

Oklahoma

NCAA Match Play Record: 3-2

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 4 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016)

NCAA Championships: 2 (2017, 1989)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

The Sooners make it four consecutive trips to NCAA match play, the longest active streak. Led by freshman Patrick Welch’s T11 this week, Oklahoma have less distractions this year and appear poised for a run to make it two titles in past three years after winning the championship in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms.

Stanford

NCAA Match Play Record: 1-2

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 3 (2019, 2014, 2010)

NCAA Championships: 7 (2007, 1994, 1953, 1946, 1942, 1941, 1939)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

Stanford won four in a row on its way to Arkansas: The Goodwin, Western Intercollegiate, Pac-12 Conference Championship and NCAA Stanford Regional. The Cardinal finished each of the first three rounds in second place, but a final 24-over-par dropped them to 6th place.

Texas A&M

NCAA Match Play Record: 3-1

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 3 (2018, 2009)

NCAA Championships: 1 (2009)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 25

Texas A&M seems to be peaking at the right time. After winning the NCAA Pullman Regional, the Aggies have been in the top eight after each round and are playing in match play for the second consecutive season. Texas A&M was the No. 8 seed last year, after being ranked No. 2 for most of the season, and lost to eventual champion Oklahoma State in the opening round.

SMU

NCAA Match Play Record: 0-1

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 2 (2019, 2014)

NCAA Championships: 1 (1948)

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 42

SMU was the last at-large team to get into NCAA regional play and now the Mustangs are the No. 8 seed facing the top team in college golf.