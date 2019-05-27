Kevin Na and Kenny Harms talk 1973 Dodge Challenger: 'I love you, man.'

By: Bill Speros | May 27, 2019 10:45 am

Golfer Kenny Na gave caddie Kenny Harms the 1973 Dodge Challenger awarded to the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

But it’s only because Na’s daughter Sophia is bit too young to drive. Had she been of age, that ride would be hers and not Harms’.

The two talked about the fully-restored, glacier-blue Dodge after Na’s four-shot victory at Colonial Country Club on Sunday in a video posted by the PGA Tour on its various social feeds.

"I love you, man." Over a decade of being friends, Kevin Na gave Kenny Harms a bonus he won't soon forget. 🚘#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/O9hd3a326J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2019

“All right Kenny, what do you think about the car?” asks Na.

“I love you man. I love you,” Harms responds. “It’s just amazing.”

The Challenger sat at the 10th hole throughout the tournament and both Harms and Na had their eyes on that prize all weekend.

Na had told Harms he’d get the car if they won and Harms called his shot, and his ride, last week.

While holding little Sophia Sunday, Harms offered a brief history detailing his past rides.

“(Seventy-three). The first car I ever had was a ’73 Camaro. Now I actually have a car that doesn’t have any putty or rust or anything. It’s a super car.”

As someone whose first car was a 1973 Plymouth station wagon, complete with Bondo filler on the driver’s side rear panel and duct tape holding the front bumper together, this reporter can empathize with Harms and appreciate his sentiments.

And Harms knows very well he would not be driving that car had Sophia been a bit older.

“Absolutely,” he said.