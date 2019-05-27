The Memorial: 120-player field and alternates

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will be among the 120 golfers competing this week at the Memorial.
The field at Jack Nicklaus’ annual invitational event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, does not include World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. It still boasts seven of the top 10 golfers in the world. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is among a dozen past winners in the field.
Woods, who missed the cut at Bethpage Black two weeks ago in the PGA Championship, has won this event five times. He did not play between his Masters victory and his early exit in the PGA. This will be the lone event Woods plays between the second and third major of the year. The U.S. Open begins two weeks from Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
2019 Memorial Field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B.Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Sungjae Im
- Sung Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Whee Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Choi, K.J.
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Ernie Els
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Will Grimmer
- Bill Haas
- Andrew Landry
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Joost Luiten
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Kevin Na
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pat Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Andrew Putnam
- Jovan Rebula
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Nick Watney
- Boo Weekley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Norman Xion
Alternates
- Scott Brown
- Russell Knox
- Matt Jones
- Kelly Kraft
- Tom Hoge
- Chris Stroud
- Richy Werenski
- Russell Henley
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Denny McCarthy
- Trey Mullinax
- Nick Taylor
- Brandon Harkins
- Wyndham Clark
- Peter Malnati
