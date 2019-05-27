The Memorial: 120-player field and alternates

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will be among the 120 golfers competing this week at the Memorial.

The field at Jack Nicklaus’ annual invitational event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, does not include World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. It still boasts seven of the top 10 golfers in the world. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is among a dozen past winners in the field.

Woods, who missed the cut at Bethpage Black two weeks ago in the PGA Championship, has won this event five times. He did not play between his Masters victory and his early exit in the PGA. This will be the lone event Woods plays between the second and third major of the year. The U.S. Open begins two weeks from Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2019 Memorial Field