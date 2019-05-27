The Memorial: Featured pairings, TV & online info

The four featured pairings for the 2019 Memorial Tournament this week feature Tiger Woods grouped with Justin Rose in a 2018 FedEx Cup rematch, and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas teamed together in a mini-recreation of their successful 2018 Ryder Cup duet.

The Memorial Tournament begins its 44th incarnation Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Jack Nicklaus hosts the event, which features seven of the top 10 players in the world and 12 returning champions.

Memorial Tournament Featured Pairings

Tiger Woods – Justin Rose – Bryson DeChambeau

Buzz: Woods is a five-time winner at Jack’s Place (1999, 2000, ’01, ’09, ’12) and will be again looking to tie the PGA Tour career record of 82 victories set by Sam Snead . . . Woods missed the cut at Bethpage after having not played since the Masters . . . DeChambeau has struggled of late but comes to Muirfield Village as the defending champion. He won it here last year in a three-man playoff . . . Rose, who nudged out Woods to win the 2018 FedEx Cup after Woods’ victory at East Lake last September, won here in 2010 and has been Memorial runner-up twice.

Phil Mickelson – Rickie Fowler – Matt Kuchar

Buzz: The caddie snafu has long faded into the background for Kuchar, who won here in 2013 and is the current FedEx Cup points leader thanks to a very quiet top-10 finish at Bethpage Black . . . Kuchar has two victories and two runner-up finishes this PGA Tour season . . . Although he finished T-71 at Bethpage, Mickelson maintained his upbeat demeanor and continued to enjoy the adoration of the New York crowds . . . Lefty is making his 19th start in this event . . . A year-long cut streak for Fowler ended this past weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. Fowler had made 22-straight cuts before an opening-round 74 sank his changes in Fort Worth.

Rory McIlroy – Jordan Spieth – Justin Thomas

Buzz: Although he has not won since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is playing well of late. He had gone nearly a year without a top-10 finish before his T-3 at the PGA and T-8 at Colonial this past weekend . . . Justin Thomas has not played since the Masters. He injured his wrist when hitting a shot at the Honda Classic . . . Thomas and Spieth offered the lone glint of success for the battered Americans at Le Golf National last fall during the Ryder Cup. They went 3-1 against the Europeans in a 17 1/2 – 11 1/2 drubbing . . . Victory has eluded McIlroy since winning the Players in March, but he’s got nine top-10s this season.

Hideki Matsuyama – Jason Day – Adam Scott

Buzz: Although he’s a native of Australia, Jason Day resides in nearby Columbus and has earned “Favorite Son” status at Muirfield Village . . . Day has five top-10s this season . . . Each member of this pairing will likely be playing for the Internationals when the President Cup takes place at Royal Melbourne Down Under in December. Woods will be the captain for Team America against the Internationals led by Ernie Els . . . Matusyama’s got the first of his five PGA Tour titles here in 2014.

Memorial on TV, online

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon – 2:15 p.m.

CBS: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (featured groups); 2:30 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)