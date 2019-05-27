The Memorial Tournament: Fantasy golf power rankings

The PGA Tour is packing up and moving on to Dublin, Ohio for the 2019 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Jack’s place boasts a diverse group of past winners including Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Dufner and Will McGirt, proving you don’t need to hit it a mile to win around this place.

Tiger Woods is back in action for just the second time since the Masters victory and looking to put a rough week at Bethpage Black behind him with another strong Muirfield showing.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the 2019 Memorial Tournament.

20. Kevin Na: Worth a shot after his dominant win at Colonial, and he does have a runner-up finish here in 2014.

19. Phil Mickelson: Hasn’t missed a cut at Muirfield since 1998 and owns three top-10s in 17 starts, though the game hasn’t been nearly as sharp since his Pebble Beach Pro-am win in February.

18. Henrik Stenson: Finished T-13 in this event last year and game has been consistent all season long.

17. Adam Scott: Coming off a strong T-8 showing at the Players Championship and has had some success at Muirfield, with three top-10s in 11 career starts.

16. Jim Furyk: The 2002 Memorial champ ended a streak of three missed cuts and got back into contention with a T-13 finish last week at Colonial.

15. Gary Woodland: Has played well here in the past, including a T-4 finish in 2016, and posted a solid T-8 at the PGA Championship.

14. Marc Leishman: Stuck in a bit of a funk, but Muirfield has always been a safe haven for Leishman with three top-15 finishes in his last four starts.

13. Bryson DeChambeau: The defending champ is coming off three consecutive missed cuts, his worst stretch in nearly two years.

12. Hideki Matsuyama: Won here in 2014 and was T-13 a year ago. Started to putt better at Bethpage and hung around until the end.

11. Jordan Spieth: Showing very promising signs the past two weeks as the worst of Spieth’s slump looks to be behind him.

10. Xander Schauffele: Coming off a surprising missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but no reason to fade him this week even with the strong field.

9. Jason Day: The Ohio resident hasn’t played that great here in the past, but he knows Muirfield and has looked solid ever since the T-5 Masters showing.

8. Matt Kuchar: Owns this place with a win in 2013 and a remarkable streak of 10 top-15 finishes in his last 11 Memorial starts.

7. Tony Finau: Yet another runner-up finish for Finau last week, who has been T-13 or better in three of four appearances at Muirfield.

6. Justin Thomas: Back in action for the first time since the Masters after missing the PGA Championship due to a wrist injury. Should be a smooth transition at a place where he’s gone T-8, T-4 in his last two starts.

5. Patrick Cantlay: Maybe the hottest player in the game after going T-3 at the PGA Championship and T-9 at the Masters. Also finished solo fourth here last year.

4. Tiger Woods: Five-time Memorial champion hit it great around here last year but couldn’t make any putts. Should be more than ready after a rough PGA Championship week.

3. Justin Rose: Has a handful of strong Memorial showings, including a win in 2010, so this should be a good week for Rose to get back into form.

2. Rickie Fowler: Finished T-8, T-2 in his last two Memorial outings and we’re not concerned about the missed cut at Colonial.

1. Rory McIlroy: Four top-10s in seven career starts at Muirfield and has been playing at an elite level all season long.