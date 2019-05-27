Titleist brings TS hybrids and U Series utility irons to Memorial

Titleist took to social media Monday morning to announce it has brought two unreleased hybrids and utility irons to this week’s PGA Tour event, The Memorial.

While the posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram did not provide details about the clubs, the photos reveal a few things of note.

Starting three years ago with the 816 Series, Titleist began releasing new hybrids alongside new irons. The company felt players should fit their hybrids and irons together to avoid excessive distance and performance gaps. It’s been almost two years since Titleist released new irons, so the arrival of these new hybrids is not completely unexpected.

The two hybrids are labeled TS2 and TS3, which is in keeping with the new naming system for Titleist woods. The TS in the TS2 and TS3 drivers and fairway woods stands for ‘Titleist Speed,’ an overarching philosophy for the company’s designers who tried to create the fastest, most powerful clubs possible.

The TS2 has a weight designed into the sole behind the leading edge, while the TS3 does not appear to have a sole weight.

That weight in the TS2 could be there to accomplish a few different things, but it assuredly lowers the center of gravity, which would create a higher launch angle. By placing it in a forward position instead of in the back, Titleist also may be using it to reduce spin. The combination of a higher launch angle and less spin might help the TS2 create more distance.

If the TS3 hybrids lack a sole weight, they may have a higher center of gravity, which would make them play more like irons and possibly be more appealing to better players. The TS3 also appears to be shorter from the face to the back than the TS2.

Both clubs have an adjustable hosel. In the past, Titleist’s SureFit adjustable hosel allowed fitters and players to change the loft and lie angle of the club independently.

Titleist is sticking with a traditional naming system for its new utility irons, which are clearly labeled U500 and U510 on the necks. Before the TS moniker was established last year, Titleist named drivers and fairway woods using a 900 number and the model year, like the 915 and 917 series. Hybrids had been 800 clubs and irons were 700 clubs. Utility irons, which were only offered sporadically, had been 500 clubs, like the 503H.

In the past, Titleist utility irons have been hollow, and the 718 T-MB irons that many Tour players use as driving irons are hollow too. There appears to be a small hole in the toe of the U510, so it is highly likely that the U500 and U510 are hollow also.

The advantage of hollow construction is it typically allows the face to flex more efficiently at impact. That helps to increase ball speed. The hollow chamber also creates places where internal weights can be added to improve performance. In the 718 T-MB, Titleist splits 91 grams of tungsten between the heel and toe areas to improve stability and lower the center of gravity.

As more details about the TS hybrids and U series utility irons become available, Golfweek will be sure to keep you up to date.