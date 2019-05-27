U.S. Women's Open: Featured groups, storylines and TV info

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 74th U.S. Women’s Open kicks off May 30 at Country Club of Charleston, a Seth Raynor design that was home to LPGA Hall of Famer Beth Daniel. There are a dozen past champions in the field and 25 countries represented.

Among the most interesting storylines: Augusta National Women’s Amateur standouts Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi and Sierra Brooks will be paired together in the first two rounds. Kupcho and Fassi are making their pro debuts. Last week Fassi won the NCAA individual title at her home club, Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark., while Kupcho and her Wake Forest team came up just shy to Duke in a fiercely competitive team championship final.

Here’s what to look for the rest of the week:

Can’t miss groups

7:44 a.m./1:29 p.m. – Inbee Park/Jin-Young Ko, Minjee Lee

8:28 a.m./2:13 p.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi and Sierra Brooks

8:06 a.m./1:51: p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park

8:17 a.m./2:02 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang

1:29 p.m./7:44 a.m. – Karrie Webb, Laura Davies, Leona Maguire.

2:02 p.m./8:17 a.m. – Morgan Pressel, Paula Creamer, Gerina Piller

First-time fervor

There are 47 first-time participants at this year’s Women’s Open. The most notable name on the list is Alexa Pano, 14, who happens to be the youngest player in the field. Runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior and a semifinalist at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Pano first tried to qualify for the USWO when she was only 8 years old. The former Netflix star is currently No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings.

Amateur bonanza

There are 26 amateurs in the field, a number that decreased after the top three amateurs in the world – Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit and Maria Fassi – all turned professional this week. That leaves Stanford’s Andrea Lee, No. 4, as the top-ranked amateur in Charleston.

There were 29 amateurs in the field last year and Tavatanakit took a share of fifth to earn low amateur honors. In 2014, there were 36 amateurs in the field.

Who you won’t see

Michelle Wie. She’s taking an indefinite break from the tour as she continues to heal from a lingering hand injury. Wie won this championship five years ago at Pinehurst No. 2.

Helen Alfredsson also chose to skip this week’s championship. The 54-year-old Swede earned a spot in the field via her recent victory at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Teen spirit

There are 19 teenagers in the field and only six players 40 and over. Inbee Park remains the only teen to win the championship, taking her first Women’s Open title in 2008 at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days.

The average age of the field: 25.72.

Previously at Country Club of Charleston

Emma Talley defeated Cindy Feng, 2 and 1, to win the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the hearts of the members here. She loves everything about it.

“All the memories I have of this place are good,” said Talley, who has the high ball-flight and fade necessary to get where she needs to on these greens.

The former Alabama star also brought her yardage book from six years ago. She’ll hit the first tee shot off the first hole at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

How to watch

Wednesday, May 29, 12-1 p.m., FS1

Thursday, May 30, 2:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, May 31, 2:30-7:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, June 1, 2-7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, June 2, 2-7 p.m. Fox