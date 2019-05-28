1-year-old boy dies in golf cart crash in North Carolina

A child was killed in a golf cart crash in Iredell County North Carolina Sunday near Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville, N.C.

Seven people from the same family, including 1-year-old boy Kipton Jester, were in a golf cart when it struck a pothole and overturned, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Three adults and four children were in the cart when it struck a pothole, causing a “mechanical malfunction in the steering,” and overturned, North Carolina State Highway Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

Two adults in the front were holding Kipton Jester, who died, and another 1-year-old child. An adult and two 3-year-old girls were in the back.

“The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seat belts,” he said.

Charges are not expected to be filed in the tragic accident, which occurred about 35 miles north of Charlotte. Police said the driver was Andrew Jester, 33, of Mooresville.

Kipton was pronounced dead at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The others were treated for “varying levels of non-life-threatening injuries,” Swagger said.