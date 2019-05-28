NCAA Championship: Playoff, comeback, Red River showdown highlight match play quarterfinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Stroke play has come and gone. The slate has been wiped clean. It’s match play time at Blessings Golf Club.

The bout between Wake Forest’s Eugenio Chacarra and Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda was the perfect description of what can happen in match play.

After starting on the back nine, Chacarra was 4-up at the turn. Salinda, a senior, wasn’t the least-bit fazed, winning the next six holes to completely flip the match to take a 2-up lead. Salinda never looked back, ultimately winning 3&1.

“I was really impressed (with Isaiah). sometimes it just takes one putt to drop,” said Stanford head coach Conrad Ray, noting how Salinda just had that look in his eyes. “He made a long putt on his tenth hole and didn’t look back.”

Senior Cameron Young picked up his freshman teammate, giving the Demon Deacons their first point with a 5&4 victory over Daulet Tuleubayev. Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick followed suit, defeating Stanford’s Henry Shimp 1-up to square the overall match.

On No. 9, the final hole of the match, Stanford’s David Snyder hit a clutch putt from eight feet to save par and earn a 1-up victory over Wake Forest senior Lee Detmer, who earned his first-ever top-five finish in the championship’s stroke play on Monday. The Cardinal will play Vanderbilt in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

NCAAs: Match scores | See the images

Here’s how the rest of the matches played out:

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 8 SMU

The Mustangs held on for as long as they could, but the Cowboys were just too much to handle. After an emotional season and incredible run through the postseason, SMU’s joyride has come to an end via a 4-1 loss to defending champion Oklahoma State. Despite some struggles in stroke play and early in the match, Viktor Hovland got things going late for a 5&4 victory over SMU freshman Ben Wong.

Individual national champion Matthew Wolff added the second point, getting revenge on Noah Goodwin, who beat Wolff at the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur. Goodwin fought back down the stretch, but Wolff won 2&1. The Cowboys’ Hayden Wood closed out SMU freshman Ollie Osborne 2&1 to clinch the victory. Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat followed suit with a 2&1 win of his own against Jackson Markham, while SMU’s Mac Meissner earned the Mustangs’ lone point with a 3&2 victory over Zach Bauchou. The Cowboys will play Texas in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

The day’s first point came from Vanderbilt senior Patrick Martin, who defeated Texas A&M sophomore Walker Lee 5&4. Lee won the first hole, but it was all Martin for the next 13 holes. Junior John Augenstein put up point No. 2 for the Commodores, defeating Aggie junior Brandon Smith 2&1. Texas A&M senior Chandler Phillips kept the match alive with a 3&2 victory over Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott. Freshman Sam Bennett earned the Aggies a second point to square the match with Vanderbilt, defeating freshman Reid Davenport 1-up.

It all came down to A&M’s Dan Erickson and Vanderbilt’s senior leader Will Gordon on the 18th green, where both players made incredible par putts to send the match to a playoff. On the first playoff hole, Gordon’s shot found the right rough, with his view of the green blocked by trees. He punched out, knocked his approach shot stiff inside 10 feet and got up-and-down for par. Erickson’s approach found the green, but he would three putt to close the match. Vanderbilt plays Stanford Tuesday afternoon in the semifinals.

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas

In a battle of the freshman, Texas’ Cole Hammer never trailed and cruised to a 7&5 victory over Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch to put the first point on the board for the Longhorns. Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke defeated Texas’ Spencer Soosman 3&1 to even things up, but Longhorn senior Steven Chervony swayed things back in Texas’ favor with a 4&3 victory over Blaine Hale. OU’s Quade Cummins brought things back to even with a 2&1 victory over Pierceson Coody, leaving the match in the hands of the Sooners’ Garett Reband and Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker. Parker took a 1-up lead to the final hole, ultimately defeating Reband to send the Longhorns to the semifinals against Oklahoma State.