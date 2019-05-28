NCAA Championship: Texas vs. Stanford final match play pairings, info

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 2019 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship match play final is here.

Stanford defeated Vanderbilt to advance to the final match thanks to some heroics from freshman Daulet Tuleubayev – who won his semifinal match with a broken driver – and the young and fun Texas Longhorns knocked off defending champion Oklahoma State in heartbreaking fashion.

The Longhorns and Cardinal square off at 6:45 a.m. CT.

With a national title on the line, here are the pairings and information for the final match (match play records in parentheses):

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 6 Stanford

Spencer Soosman (0-2) vs. Henry Shimp (0-2)

Cole Hammer (2-0) vs. Isaiah Salinda (2-0)

Pierceson Coody vs. Brandon Wu (2-0)

Parker Coody vs. Daulet Tuleubayev (1-1)

Steven Chervony (2-0) vs. David Snyder (0-2)

Texas

NCAA Match Play Record: 7-4

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 6 (2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012)

NCAA Championships: 3 (2012, 1972, 1971)

What Texas coach John Fields is saying:

“We need to get some rest. These guys are used to getting up early, we do that from time to time in qualifying. we have to play one shot at a time and be really, really focused.”

Stanford

NCAA Match Play Record: 3-2

NCAA Match Play Appearances: 3 (2019, 2014, 2010)

NCAA Championships: 7 (2007, 1994, 1953, 1946, 1942, 1941, 1939)

What Stanford coach Conrad Ray is saying:

“It’s a long week, I get emotional thinking about it, but we are all running on fumes, but I am really proud of my guys. We have been trying to get some good match ups and its worked out and we got some momentum. Momentum is real and you just try to ride it as long as you can.”