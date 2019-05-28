Justin Rose's longtime caddie Mark Fulcher sidelined indefinitely due to health concerns

The longtime working relationship between Justin Rose and caddie Mark Fulcher has come to an end – at least for the time being.

Fulcher is taking an indefinite leave from Rose’s side on the bag as he continues to recover from heart surgery earlier this year.

“After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now,” Rose posted on Twitter Tuesday as part of a longer message.

Fulcher has been forced to “focus on his health and well being after the heart procedure earlier this year,” Rose added.

Rose and Fulcher have teamed for eight wins on the PGA Tour. Among their highlights: the 2013 U.S. Open victory at Merion, the 2016 Olympic gold medal in Rio and the 2018 FedEx Cup championship that was clinched at East Lake last September. That title also came with a $10 million bonus check.

Fulcher had surgery to replace a heart valve in January and Gareth Lord looped for Rose during his victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Rose dedicated that victory to Fulcher.

“Fooch, that was for you, mate,” Rose said in his post-round press conference. “I’m sure watching us all weekend was harder than the heart surgery . . . Love you, and we’ll see you soon.”

Rose and Fulcher were reunited for the Masters. Rose missed the cut at Augusta National. Rose finished T-29 at the PGA Championship and T-58 at Colonial this past weekend.