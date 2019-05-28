Memorial Tournament: Round 1 & 2 tee times, TV and online schedule

Tiger Woods headlines a loaded field as the Memorial Tournament returns to the PGA Tour schedule for the 44th time at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from Thursday to Sunday.

Jack Nicklaus hosts the invitational event, which features seven of the top 10 players in the world and 12 returning champions.

Five-time Memorial Tournament winner Woods will be grouped with Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau in the first two rounds of play. That grouping will be out at 8:26 a.m. ET from No. 10 in Round 1 on Thursday, according to tee times released Tuesday.

Woods & Co. will be a featured afternoon pairing during the Friday telecast on Golf Channel with a 1:16 p.m. ET tee time from No. 1.

The other Friday afternoon featured pairing consists of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. They’ll precede Woods, DeChambeau and Rose at 8:15 a.m. Thursday and 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Among the other featured pairings: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar tee off at 1:16 p.m. Thursday and 8:26 a.m. on Friday. Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Adam Scott are the other Thursday afternoon marquee group and will play at 1:05 p.m. Thursday and 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Here are the complete Round 1 and 2 tee times in the Memorial Tournament.

Round 1 Memorial Tee Times

(All Times Eastern)

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7:31 a.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:42 a.m. Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun 7:53 a.m. Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr. 8:04 a.m. Sung Kang, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson 8:15 a.m. Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook 8:26 a.m. Michael Kim, Ryan Armour, Martin Kaymer 8:37 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox 8:48 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyrrell Hatton, Bronson Burgoon 8:59 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:10 p.m. Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder 12:21 p.m. Bill Haas, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 12:32 p.m. Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston 12:43 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry, Luke Donald 12::54 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau 1:05 p.m. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott 1:16 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 1:27 p.m. Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, Louis Oosthuizen 1:38 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III, Haotong Li 1:49 p.m. Ryan Fox, Shubhankar Sharma, Will Grimmer

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Boo Weekley, Adam Schenk 7:31 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz 7:42 a.m. Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List 7:53 a.m. Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Ernie Els 8:04 a.m. Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner 8:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 8:26 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 8:37 a.m. Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley 8:48 a.m. Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein 8:59 a.m. David Lipsky, Alvaro Ortiz, Norman Xiong 12:10 p.m. David Lingmerth, Abraham Ancer, Beau Hossler 12:21 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch 12:32 p.m. Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:43 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele 12::54 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 1:05 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo, Jim Furyk 1:16 p.m. Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim, K.J. Choi 1:27 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Steve Stricker 1:38 p.m. Brian Stuard, Nick Watney Alex Noren 1:49 p.m. Joost Luiten, Justin Suh, Jovan Rebula

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. David Lingmerth, Abraham Ancer, Beau Hossler 7:31 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch

7:42 a.m. Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:53 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele 8:04 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 8:15 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo, Jim Furyk

8:26 a.m. Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim, K.J. Choi . 8:37 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Steve Stricker 8:48 a.m. Brian Stuard, Nick Watney Alex Noren 8:59 a.m. Joost Luiten, Justin Suh, Jovan Rebula 12:10 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Boo Weekley, Adam Schenk 12:21 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz 12:32 p.m. Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List 12:43 p.m. Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Ernie Els 12::54 p.m. Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner 1:05 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 1:16 p.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 1:27 p.m. Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley 1:38 p.m. Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein 1:49 p.m. David Lipsky, Alvaro Ortiz, Norman Xiong

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder 7:31 a.m. Bill Haas, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 7:42 a.m. Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston

7:53 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry, Luke Donald

8:04 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Final 8:15 a.m. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:26 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 8:37 a.m. Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, Louis Oosthuizen

8:48 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III, Haotong Li 8:59 a.m. Ryan Fox, Shubhankar Sharma, Will Grimmer 12:10 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:21 p.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:32 p.m. Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun 12:43 p.m. Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr. 12::54 p.m. Sung Kang, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson 1:05 p.m. Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook 1:16 p.m. Michael Kim, Ryan Armour, Martin Kaymer 1:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox 1:38 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyrrell Hatton, Bronson Burgoon 1:49 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Memorial on TV, online

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)