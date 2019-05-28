NCAA Championship: Field, pairings set for men's semifinals

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Adam Woodard/Golfweek

College

By May 28, 2019 2:41 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Thirty teams entered the men’s NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club.

Just four remain for the match-play semifinals.

No. 1 Oklahoma State shut down No. 8 SMU, who had a wild postseason ride while No. 2 Vanderbilt needed a playoff to defeat No. 7 Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning.No. 6 Stanford came back to defeat No. 3 Wake Forest while Red River rivals No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma went to the final hole, with the Longhorns prevailing.

NCAAs: Match scores | See the images | Live blog

Here are the match play semifinal pairings (All times Central):

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Stanford

  • Patrick Martin vs. Isaiah Salinda (1:30 p.m.)
  • John Augenstein vs. Henry Shimp (1:40 p.m.)
  • Reid Davenport vs. Brandon Wu (1:50 p.m.)
  • Harrison Ott vs. Daulet Tuleubayev (2 p.m.)
  • Will Gordon vs. David Snyder (2:10 p.m.)

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Texas

  • Viktor Hovland vs. Spencer Soosman (2:20 p.m.)
  • Matthew Wolff vs. Cole Hammer (2:30 p.m.)
  • Hayden Wood vs. Pierceson Coody (2:40 p.m.)
  • Austin Eckroat vs. Parker Coody (2:50 p.m.)
  • Zach Bauchou vs. Steven Chervony  (3 p.m.)

