NCAA Championship: Field, pairings set for men's semifinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Thirty teams entered the men’s NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club.

Just four remain for the match-play semifinals.

No. 1 Oklahoma State shut down No. 8 SMU, who had a wild postseason ride while No. 2 Vanderbilt needed a playoff to defeat No. 7 Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning.No. 6 Stanford came back to defeat No. 3 Wake Forest while Red River rivals No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma went to the final hole, with the Longhorns prevailing.

Here are the match play semifinal pairings (All times Central):

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Stanford

Patrick Martin vs. Isaiah Salinda (1:30 p.m.)

John Augenstein vs. Henry Shimp (1:40 p.m.)

Reid Davenport vs. Brandon Wu (1:50 p.m.)

Harrison Ott vs. Daulet Tuleubayev (2 p.m.)

Will Gordon vs. David Snyder (2:10 p.m.)

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Texas