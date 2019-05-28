NCAA Championship live blog: Match play begins at Blessings

Follow this page for live updates all week from Arkansas.

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff finished the season the same way he started: as a champion.

The Cowboy sophomore, who set a program record earlier this season with five wins, added a sixth victory to his glowing record at the men’s NCAA Championship. Wolff won with a score of 10-under par.

Now that an individual champion has been crowned, the field of 15 was cut down to eight for match play Tuesday. SMU is riding high heading into match play and that’s who Oklahoma State gets first.

Here’s a breakdown of the quarterfinal matches and a closer look at the host course, the Bessings, an ultra-private club and also home of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

