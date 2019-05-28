Thunderbird International: Alexa Melton, William Mouw win junior division titles

By: Jenna Ortiz, The Arizona Republic | May 28, 2019 10:27 am

It wasn’t entering the final round on Monday one stroke behind the leader that made Alexa Melton nervous. It also wasn’t the prospect of winning her first invitational. It was the speech that did it.

“Right after I made my putt, I was like, ‘Oh gosh! The speech!'” said Melton, of Covina, Calif.

“I’m literally taking a public speaking class right now and all the people in my class are freshman, and I’m the only senior. I’m taking it to improve my public speaking, and it’s not helping, I’m so nervous.”

It was a close one.

Melton shot a 1-over 73 to win the girls division and finish at even par at the 20th Thunderbird International Junior in Scottsdale, one of the most prestigious junior events in the country, but went back-and-forth with Rose Zhang throughout the final round.

Zhang’s strong performance on the front nine, including four birdies on the first seven holes, helped her rise up the leaderboard.

She was tied with Melton through 15 holes until a bogey by Melton gave Zhang the lead. Melton regained the lead when Zhang bogeyed hole No. 17. Zhang finished at 1-under on the final round, but 2-over (218) on the tournament.

Birdies on the final two holes, including a sealed the victory for Melton. That included a self-proclaimed “lucky” shot on the 17th hole.

“I hit the green in regulation, but then it rolled all the way down to the fairway,” Melton said. “I chipped that in, so (that) was very unpredictable. I was glad that happened.”

For the first time in their careers, Alexa Melton and William Mouw are invitational champions.#AJGAThunderbird pic.twitter.com/PAnzNA6EH6 — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) May 28, 2019

The tight battle with Zhang and Sadie Englemann, who led entering Monday, stayed on Melton’s mind throughout the round.

“I don’t like to not know so I have to ask where everyone’s at,” Melton said.

Englemann, who was in Melton’s group, made a surge on the back nine. She lost her lead on the front nine after posting two double bogeys and two bogeys. But she rebounded, totaling two birdies in the back nine to finish with a 4-over 76 and end the tournament 2-over par (218). Englemann tied for second with Zhang.

William Mouw led the boys division throughout the entire tournament, but credited his mental game for helping him through the windy conditions.

“Knowing that I was probably going to bogey because the conditions were tough (but) going back to what we worked on before this really helped,” said Mouw, of Chino, Calif.

Mouw sees a mental coach to help with that aspect of his game and said it’s helped him perform in all situations.

“It’s really important because last year I was in the same boat and I wasn’t there mentally,” he said. “I think by having my mental coach, it really helped me mature and when the sun isn’t shining on you, you still have the chance to win, and that’s what I did this week.”

The first 11 holes were clean for Mouw, with a birdie and no bogeys, but he was tested when he reached 12 and shot four straight bogeys. Mouw gained control in time and shot the final three holes on par to finish the final round with a 3-over 73 and claim a four-stroke win (209).

“Boy, did it feel good,” Mouw said.

Stephen Campbell Jr. shot a 3-over 73 with three birdies and six bogeys to take second place at 3-over par (213).

Jake Beber-Frankel finished the final round with a 5-over 75 with two birdies and seven bogeys for third place (5-over 215).

Campbell and Beber-Frankel entered the final round tied for second, but Beber-Frankel’s four straight bogeys in the back nine helped give Campbell a two-stroke lead.

The eighteenth hole was where Mouw felt that he displayed his best driving after shooting 320 yards down the middle-left side to get closer to victory.

“I knew after I hit that drive, it was good,” Mouw said.