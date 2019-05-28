Forecaddie: USGA taking the high road on (anonymous) player gripes

Multiple outlets have highlighted reports of players discussing a possible U.S. Open boycott after the 2016 rules dust-up at Oakmont, including Rory McIlroy and the eventual winner, Dustin Johnson. That eye-opening revelation surfaced in Golf Digest’s survey of players and instructors commenting on all things United States Golf Association.

While reading the lengthy and wide-ranging list of gripes, The Forecaddie kept thinking of Jason Gore, the USGA’s new liaison between players and the governing body.

His new job is to absorb the wide range of views, offer a knowing smile and when appropriate, push back and inform his peers. It’s a thankless job, but if there is anyone better suited to improve relations, The Man Out Front has yet to meet him.

Many of the opinions in the lengthy oral survey are legitimate in the face of recent U.S. Open problems, including last year’s repeat at Shinnecock Hills of conditions getting away from the setup team.

The Forecaddie also read a surprising number of extreme opinions – a majority back Phil Mickelson’s display of unsportsmanlike behavior Saturday at Shinnecock Hills – and was perplexed that players opted to keep their names out of the survey given the USGA’s inability to discipline them.

The most peculiar of all?

One “multiple PGA Tour winner” who revealed names committed to the boycott idea.

As for the USGA’s view of the story?

“Player and stakeholder feedback is important to us,” the organization’s spokesperson said in a statement. “We are committed to listen, to engage in a productive dialogue, and to continue to address the themes of the feedback in an effort to improve how we serve the game and those who love it.”