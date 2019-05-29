Forecaddie: Anna Whiteley joining Morning Drive as co-host

Morning Drive is getting a new full-time host.

Golfing World’s Anna Whiteley, familiar to Golf Channel viewers from the weekly travelogue and interview show, will be moving from London to join Morning Drive starting June 3. She will co-host Monday to Friday alongside current hosts Damon Hack, Lauren Thompson, Robert Damron and former LPGA player Paige Mackenzie, who is currently on maternity leave.

A proper “presenter,” Whiteley replaced Cara Banks at Golfing World three years ago and is indirectly replacing Banks at Morning Drive. Last year, Banks moved full time to Golf Central hosting duties (and is also now on maternity leave).

The Man Out Front hears Whiteley’s start had been postponed by typical visa delays, but she was seen as a rising star well before Golf Channel parent Comcast acquired Sky Sports and began looking for ways to expand NBC Sports’ global reach.

“I look forward to planting new roots in Florida and hitting the ground running,” said Whiteley, who will relocate from London to Orlando. “Golf is such a global sport, and I’m looking forward to providing a new perspective based on my experiences having covered the professional golf landscape over the past several years.”

A self-described 18 handicapper who grew up in a golf-loving family, Whiteley studied drama and media in college and began work as a runner, before moving up the ladder doing corporate videos, Ladies European Tour reporting and eventually, Golfing World.

In a move that will please UK viewers longing for more Golf Channel, Whiteley will host Morning Drive on Sky Sports each Wednesday. This extends a noticeable increase in Golf Channel/Sky Sports collaborations, with U.S. viewers enjoying Sky’s excellent Live On The Range show during the PGA Championship.

“I’ve long been a fan of her work in the U.K.,” said Golf Channel Executive Producer Molly Solomon. “With golf being a global game and our partnership with Sky Sports, she is a welcome addition to Morning Drive.”

The show’s weekend installments will continue to be hosted by longtime Morning Drive fixture Gary Williams along with Matt Adams and Jaime Diaz.