Eamon's Corner: Tiger's dominance dooms him to be compared to his former self

For over two decades, Tiger Woods has impressed time and time again by racking up wins on golf courses across the country. However, in this week’s episode of “Eamon’s Corner,” Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch says Woods returning to those courses later in his career might have a downside— if it can even be called a “downside.”

While Woods continually proves he can be up to the lofty standard he’s set for himself, like when he won the Masters in April, the standard is still ridiculously high and nearly impossible for the 43-year-old to keep reaching.

“In returning annually to the venues he has owned, Tiger is condemned to be forever judged against the player he once was,” Lynch says. “And that’s tough when you’re not that player anymore, when no one would be that player anymore.”

Woods, who will be competing in this week’s Memorial Tournament, has won the event five times.

Lynch argued no self-inflicted standard is higher than the one Woods will face in two weeks at Pebble Beach, where he once won by 15 strokes. But instead of comparing what Woods does June 13-16 to what he’s done in the past, Lynch said fans should appreciate what Woods has achieved and hope for a few more memories.

“Pebble Beach shouldn’t be about comparing the Tiger we have now with the Tiger we had in 2000. Instead, it should be an opportunity to appreciate the fact that we still have him playing at all,” Lynch said.

Watch this week’s episode of “Eamon’s Corner” above.