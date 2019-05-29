Jack Nicklaus 18 major championship victories - from first to last

Jack Nicklaus brings a loaded field to Muirfield Village Golf Club this week for the 2019 Memorial Tournament.

Among those heading to Dublin, Ohio: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.

But no one has won more major championships that Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear’s 18 major titles remains the gold standard of professional golf. And, in the case of Woods, a pot of gold that has remained tantalizing within reach for more than 10 years.

Here’s a look at each of Nicklaus’ 18 majors, listed in chronological order.

1962 U.S. Open



June 17, 1962 – Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club

Jack Nicklaus won his first major in his first year as a pro by beating Arnold Palmer in a playoff on what was considered the King’s home course. Nicklaus began the final round two shots back of Bobby Nichols and Palmer but rallied to force a playoff. On the sixth hole of the playoff round, Nicklaus bulked his lead to four shots with a birdie and a Palmer bogey. Nicklaus eared $15,000 for the three-shot victory.