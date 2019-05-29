Golf on TV: Memorial Tournament, U.S. Women's Open, Belgian Knockout

Below is all the information surrounding this week’s professional golf tournaments.

The Memorial Tournament

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,392. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,638,000.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, Noon-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open Championship

Site: Charleston, S.C.

Course: Country Club of Charleston. Yardage: 6,535. Par: 71.

Purse: $5.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-7:30 p.m. (FS1); Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Next year: Champions Golf Club in Houston.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Wakonda Club. Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.85 million. Winner’s share: $277,500.

TV: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tom Lehman.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Ken Tanigawa won the Senior PGA Championship.

Next week: MasterCard Japan Championship.

European Tour

Belgian Knockout

Site: Antwerp, Belgium.

Course: Rinkven International GC. Yardage: 6,924. Par: 71.

Purse: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.12 million). Winner’s share: 166,667 euros (U.S. $186,559).

TV: Thursday, 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-8 a.m., 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adrian Oategui.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Last week: Bernd Wiesberger won Made in Denmark.

Next week: GolfSixes Cascais.

Web.com Tour

Rex Hospital Open

Site: Raleigh, N.C.

Course: The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation. Yardage: 7,257. Par: 71.

Purse: $650,000. Winner’s share: $117,000.

TV: None.

Defending champion: Joey Garber.

Points leader: Robby Shelton.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

LPGA Tour

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Bronte Law won the Pure Silk Championship.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Other Tours

Symetra Tour: Valley Forge Invitational, Raven’s Claw GC, Pottstown, Pa. Defending champion: Louise Ridderstrom. Online: http://www.symetratour.com

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bupa Match Play, Playa Paraiso GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Defending champion: Toni Hakula. Online: http://www.pgatour.com/la/en