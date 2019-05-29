Todd Mitchell, Scott Harvey win U.S. Men's Amateur Four-Ball

In a nail-biter of a final match, Scott Harvey and Todd Mitchell won the U.S. Men’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday on the Old Macdonald Course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Defeating 21-year-old teammates Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor, Harvey and Mitchell won their first Four-Ball tournament 2 and 1 in the match play final.

After the first four holes resulted in a tie, Harvey and Mitchell won the fifth and six holes to lead 2 up. The match then favored Shuping and Taylor as they won the seventh, 10th holes and 13th to take the lead. Harvey and Mitchell won holes 14-16 to seal their victory on the 17th.

Competing in all five of the USGA‘s Four-Ball tournaments since 2014, the 40-year-olds utilized their experience to play approximately nine hours of golf over two matches Wednesday.

The pair advanced to the final match earlier in the day after defeating Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon 4 and 3 in the semifinal round. With their opponents only winning two holes, Nos. 2 and 10, Harvey and Mitchell never trailed after the third hole in the semifinal match.