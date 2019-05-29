Golfweek's Best 2019: Best Courses You Can Play

AMERICA'S BEST COURSES Every year, Golfweek’s elite team of course raters, which currently boasts more than 850 evaluators, surveys more than 3,600 courses – grading each nominated course on the basis of Golfweek’s 10 strict standards of evaluation. Collectively, these knowledgeable raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s Best courses lists.



Key: r - resort, p - private, df - daily fee, c - casino Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this “Best Courses You Can Play” list:

Alabama

1. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms, Sylacauga (m)

2. Grand National (Lake), Opelika (m)

3. Ross Bridge, Hoover (m)

4. Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon), Greenville (m)

5. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), Birmingham (m)

6. Grand National (Links), Opelika (m)

7. Kiva Dunes, Gulf Shores (m)

8. The Legend at Capital Hill (Judge), Prattville * (m)

9. Magnolia Grove (The Crossings), Mobile (m)

10. The Shoals (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals (m)

Alaska

1. Anchorage GC, Anchorage (m)

2. Chena Bend GC, Fairbanks (m)

3. Moose Run (Creek), Fort Richardson (m)

4. Settler’s Bay, Wasilla (m)

5. Moose Run (Hill), Fort Richardson (c)

Arizona

1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro), Fort McDowell (m)

2. Quintero GC, Peoria (m)

3. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita), Marana (m)

4. Wickenburg Ranch, Wickenburg (m)

5. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale (m)

6. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa (m)

7. Troon North (Monument), Scottsdale (m)

8. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla), Fountain Hills (m)

9. Troon North (Pinnacle), Scottsdale, (m)

10. Ventana Canyon (Mountain),Tucson (m)

11. Verrado GC, Buckeye (m)

12. Boulders Resort (North), Carefree (m)

13. Sewailo GC, Tucson (m)

14. Laughlin Ranch, Bullhead City (m)

15. Boulders Resort (South), Carefree (m)

16. Apache Stronghold, San Carlos (m)

17. Grayhawk (Raptor), Scottsdale (m)

18. Talking Stick (North), Scottsdale (m)

19. Grayhawk (Talon), Scottsdale (m)

20. La Paloma GC (Ridge/Canyon), Tucson (m)

21. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain), Gold Canyon (m)

22. Papago Municipal Golf Course, Phoenix (m)

23. SunRidge Canyon Fountain Hills (m)

24. Victory at Verrado, Buckeye (m)

25. Los Caballeros Golf Club, Wickenburg (m)

26. Kierland GC, Scottsdale (m)

27. Camelback GC (Ambiente), Scottsdale (m)

28. Wigwam Golf Club (Gold), Litchfield Park (m)

29. Ventana Canyon (Canyon), Tucson (m)

30. Wildfire at Desert Ridge (Faldo Course), Phoenix (m)

Arkansas

1. Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado (m)

2. The Ridges at Village Creek, Wynne (m)

3. Hot Springs CC (Park), Hot Springs (c)

4. Hot Springs CC (Arlington), Hot Springs (c)

5. Big Creek G&CC, Mountain Home (m)





California

1. Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach (No. 8 c)

2. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz (No. 37 c)

3. Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach (No. 29 m)

4. Rams Hill, Borrego Springs (m)

5. Torrey Pines (South), San Diego (c)

6. Rustic Canyon, Moorpark (m)

7. CordeValle, San Martin (m)

8. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta (m)

9. Barona Creek, Lakeside (m)

10. Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach (m)

11. Torrey Pines (North), San Diego (c)

12. Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach (m)

13. Baylands Golf Links, Palo Alto (m) *

14. Pelican Hill (Ocean North), Newport Coast (m)

15. Pelican Hill (Ocean South), Newport Coast (m)

16. The Grand GC, San Diego (m)

17. Coyote Moon, Truckee (m)

18. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino, Brooks (m)*

19. Bayonet, Seaside (c)

20. Maderas GC, Poway (m)

21. Saddle Creek, Copperopolis (m)

22. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions), Carlsbad (m)

23. Desert Willow (Firecliff), Palm Desert (m)

24. Indian Well Golf Resort (Celebrity), Indian Wells (m)

25. PGA West (Nicklaus), La Quinta (m)*

26. Classic Club, Palm Springs (m)

27. Park Hyatt Aviara GC, Carlsbad (m)

28. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players), Indian Wells (m)

29. Journey at Pechanga, Temecula (m)

30. Trump National GC, Rancho Palos Verdes (m)

Colorado

1. Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction (m)

2. The Broadmoor (East), Colorado Springs (c)

3. Red Sky (Fazio), Wolcott (m)

4. Haymaker, Steamboat Springs (m)

5. CommonGround GC, Aurora (m)

6. The Broadmoor (West), Colorado Springs (c)

7. The Ridge, Castle Pines (m)

8. Red Sky (Norman), Wolcott (m)

9. Lakota Canyon, New Castle (m)

10. Bear Dance GC, Larkspur (m)

Connecticut

1. Wintonbury Hills, Bloomfield (m)

2. Keney Park GC, Hartford (c)

3. Great River GC, Milford (m)

4. Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington (m)

5. Hotchkiss GC, Lakeville (c) *

6. Oxford Greens, Oxford (m)

7. Fox Hopyard, East Haddam (m)

8. Mohegan Sun GC, Baltic (m)

9. Shennecossett CC, Groton (c)

10. Richter Park, Danbury (m)

Delaware

1. Bayside Resort GC, Fenwick Island (m)

2. Baywood Greens, Long Neck (m)

3. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club, Newark (c)

4. White Clay Creek, Wilmington (m)

5. Bear Trap Dunes, Bethany Beach (m)





Florida

1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 22 m)

2. Streamsong (Red), Streamsong (No. 37 m)

3. Streamsong (Black), Streamsong (No. 38 m)

4. Streamsong (Blue), Streamsong (No. 56 m)

5. World Woods (Pine Barrens), Brooksville

6. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto (m)

7. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster), Doral (m)

8. Bay Hill Club, Orlando (m)

9. Innisbrook (Copperhead), Tarpon Springs (m)

10. Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean Course), Palm Coast (m)

11. PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens (m)

12. Camp Creek, Panama City Beach (m)

13. Turnberry Isle Resort (Soffer), Aventura (m)

14. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine), Destin (m)

15. Victoria Hills, Deland (m)

16. Crandon Park GC, Key Biscayne (m)

17. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills (c)

18. Hammock Beach Resort (Conservatory), Palm Coast (m)

19. Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch), Lecanto (m)

20. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold), Doral (m)

21. World Woods (Rolling Oaks), Brooksville (m)

22. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie (m)

23. Turnberry Isle Resort (Miller), Aventura (m)

24. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker), Port St. Lucie (m)

25. Capital City CC, Tallahassee (c)

26. Orange County National (Panther Lake) Orlando (m)

27. Winter Park Municipal GC, Winter Park (c) *

28. The Breakers (Rees Jones Course), West Palm Beach (m)

29. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande (c)

30. Reunion Resort (Watson Course), Reunion (m)

Georgia

1. Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simon Island (No. 86 m)

2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), Oconee (m)

3. Arrowhead Pointe, Elberton (m)

4. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Oconee (m)

5. Harbor Club, Greensboro (m)

6. University of Georgia GC, Athens (m)

7. Achasta, Dahlonega (m)

8. Reynolds Lake Oconee (National), Greensboro (m)

9. The Georgia Club (Chancellor’s), Statham (m)

10. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing), Greensboro (m)

11. Woodmont G&CC, Canton (m)

12. Sea Island GC (Plantation), St. Simon Island (c)

13. The Club at Savannah Harbor, Savannah (m)

14. Sea Island GC (Retreat), Sea Island (m)

15. Bear’s Best Atlanta, Suwanee (m)





Hawaii

1. Kapalua (Plantation), Maui (No. 45 m)

2. Four Seasons Resort (Manele), Lanai (No. 65 m)

3. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC, Kona (m)

4. Princeville Makai, Kauai (m)

5. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua-Kona (m)

6. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay), Kauai (m)

7. Wailea (Gold), Maui (m)

8. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer), Oahu (m)

9. Wailea (Emerald), Maui (m)

10. Kapolei GC, Kapolei (m)

11. Ocean Course at Hokuala, Kauai (m)

12. Kapalua (Bay), Maui (m)

13. Mauna Lani (North), Kona (m)

14. Wailua Municipal, Kauai (m)

15. Royal Ka’anapali, Lahaina (m)*

Idaho

1. Circling Raven, Worley (m)

2. Whitetail, McCall (m)

3. Jug Mountain Ranch, McCall (m)

4. Coeur d’Alene Resort, Coeur d’Alene (m)

5. Sun Valley GC, Sun Valley (c) *

Illinois

1. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread), Lemont (m)

2. TPC at Deere Run, Silvis (m)

3. Highlands of Elgin, Elgin (m)

4. Eagle Ridge (The General), Galena (m)

5. Thunderhawk, Beach Park (m)

6. Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake (m)

7. Preserve at Oak Meadow, Addison (m)

8. Mt. Prospect Golf Course, Mt. Prospect (c)

9. Mistwood GC, Romeoville (m)

10. Weaver Ridge, Peoria (m)

11. Ravisloe CC, Homewood (c)

12. Bowes Creek, Elgin (m)

13. Metamora Fields, Metamora (m)

14. The Glen Club, Glenview (m)

15. Pine Meadow, Mundelein (m)*

Indiana

1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick (m)

2. French Lick Resort (Ross), French Lick (c)

3. Chariot Run, Laconia (m)

4. The Fort, Indianapolis (m)

5. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen), East Lafayette (m)

6. Sultan’s Run GC, Jasper (m)

7. Warren GC at Notre Dame, South Bend (m)

8. Harrison Hills, Attica (m)

9. Otter Creek, Columbus (m)

10. Brickyard Crossing, Indianapolis (m)

Iowa

1. Spirit Hollow, Burlington (m)

2. Blue Top Ridge, Riverside (m)

3. Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, Larchwood (m)

4. Amana Colonies, Amana (m)

5. Bos Landen, Pella (m) *

Kansas

1. Firekeeper, Mayetta (m)

2. Buffalo Dunes, Garden City (m)

3. Iron Horse, Leawood (m)

4. Colbert Hills, Manhattan (m)

5. Cottonwood Hills GC, Hutchinson (m

Kentucky

1. Lassing Pointe, Union (m)

2. Heritage Hill, Shepherdsville (m)

3. Kearney Hill, Lexington (m)

4. Cherry Blossom G&CC, Georgetown (m)

5. Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa, Lexington (m)





Louisiana

1. TPC Louisiana, Avondale (m)

2. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget, Lake Charles (m)

3. Black Bear, Delhi (m)

4. English Turn Golf & Country Club, New Orleans (m)

5. Carter Plantation, Springfield (m)

Maine

1. Belgrade Lakes GC, Belgrade Lakes (m)

2. Sunday River, Newry (m)

3. Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor (c)

4. Ledges GC, York (m)

5. Sugarloaf GC, Carrabassett Valley (m)

Maryland

1. Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace (m)

2. Lodestone, McHenry (m)

3. Lake Presidential GC, Upper Marlboro (m)

4. Links at Lighthouse Sound, Ocean City (m)

5. Whiskey Creek, Ijamsville (m)

6. Musket Ridge, Myersville (m)

7. Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone (m)

8. Queenstown Harbor (River), Queenstown (m)

9. Worthington Manor, Urbana (m)

10. Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay (River Marsh), Cambridge (m)

Massachusetts

1. Cape Cod National, Brewster (m)

2. Miacomet, Nantucket (m)

3. Franklin Park GC, Boston (c)

4. Crumpin-Fox, Bernardston (m)

5. Farm’s Neck, Martha’s Vineyard (m)

6. The Ranch CC, Southwick (m)

7. Pinehills (Jack Nicklaus), Plymouth (m)

8. Red Tail, Devens (m)

9. George Wright Municipal GC, Boston (c)

10. Pinehills (Rees Jones), Plymouth (m)





Michigan

1. Arcadia Bluffs, Arcadia (No, 44 m)

2. Greywalls at Marquette GC, Marquette (No. 84 m)

3. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black), Roscommon (No. 69 m)

4. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course), Roscommon (m)

5. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae), Augusta (m)

6. Belvedere, Charlevoix (c)

7. Eagle Eye, Bath (m)

8. LochenHeath, Williamsburg (m)

9. Tullymore Golf Resort (Tullymore), Stanwood (m)

10. Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass), Harris (m)

11. University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor (c)

12. Treetops (Signature), Gaylord (m)

13. Pilgrim’s Run, Pierson (m)

14. TimberStone, Iron Mountain (m)

15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club, Brutus (m)

16. Bay Harbor Golf Club (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor (m)

17. Orchards, Washington (m)

18. Lakewood Shores Resort (Gailes), Oscoda (m)

19. Diamond Springs GC, Hamilton (m)

20. Black Lake, Onaway (m)

Minnesota

1. Giants Ridge (Quarry), Biwabik (m)

2. The Wilderness at Fortune Bay, Tower (m)

3. Breezy Point Resort (Deacon’s Lodge), Brainerd (m)

4. The Classic at Madden’s, Brainerd (m)

5. Chaska Town Course, Chaska (m)

6. Meadows at Mystic Lake, Prior Lake (m)

7. Jewel GC, Lake City (m)

8. Dacotah Ridge, Morton (m)

9. Rush Creek, Maple Grove (m)

10. Giants Ridge (Legends), Biwabik (m)

Mississippi

1. Fallen Oak, Saucier (No. 63 m)

2. Mossy Oak, West Point (No. 94 m)

3. Old Waverly GC, West Point (m)

4. The Preserve, Vancleave (m)

5. Grand Bear, Saucier (m)

6. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas), Philadelphia (m)

7. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks), Philadelphia (m)

8. Shell Landing, Gautier (m)

9. Windance, Gulfport (m)

10. The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis (m)

Missouri

1. Buffalo Ridge Springs, Hollister (m)

2. Branson Hills, Branson (m)

3. Swope Memorial, Kansas City (c)

4. Old Kinderhook, Camdenton (m)

5. Creekmore, Raymore (m)

6. Ledgestone, Branson (m)

7. Stone Canyon, Blue Springs (m)

8. Shoal Creek, Kansas City (m)

9. Silo Ridge, Bolivar (m)

10. Missouri Bluffs, St. Charles (m)

Montana

1. The Wilderness Club, Eureka (m)

2. Old Works GC, Anaconda (m)

3. The Ranch Club, Missoula (m)

4. Canyon River GC, Missoula (m)

5. Buffalo Hill, Kalispell (m)

Nebraska

1. Wild Horse, Gothenburg (No. 99 m)

2. Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine (m)

3. Prairie Club (Pines), Valentine (m)

4. Bayside GC, Ashland (m)

5. Quarry Oaks, Ashland (m)





Nevada

1. Shadow Creek, North Las Vegas (No. 9 m)

2. Cascata, Boulder City (m)

3. Wolf Creek, Mesquite (m)

4. Coyote Springs (Chase), Coyote Springs (m)

5. Edgewood Tahoe, Tahoe (m)

6. Conestoga, Mesquite (m)

7. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort, Henderson (m)

8. Incline Village (Championship), Incline Village (m)

9. Paiute (The Wolf), Las Vegas (m)

10. Paiute (Sun Mountain), Las Vegas (m)

11. Paiute (Snow Mountain), Las Vegas (m)

12. Rio Secco GC, Henderson (m)

13. TPC Las Vegas, Las Vegas (m)*

14. Genoa Lakes (Ranch), Genoa (m) *

15. Bear’s Best GC, Las Vegas (m)*

New Hampshire

1. Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods (c)

2. Hanover CC, Hanover (c)

3. CC of New Hampshire, Sutton (c)

4. Breakfast Hill, Greenland (m)

5. Portsmouth CC, Greenland (c)

New Jersey

1. Atlantic City CC, Northfield (c)

2. Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen), Hamburg (m)

3. Twisted Dune, Egg Harbor Township (m)

4. Neshanic Valley, Neshanic Station (m)

5. Shore Gate, Ocean View (m)

6. Architects GC, Lopatcong (m)

7. Stockton Seaview (Bay), Absecon (c)

8. Scotland Run, Williamstown (m)

9. Knoll (West Course), Boonton (c)

10. Ballamor, Egg Harbor Township (m)

11. Heron Glen, Ringoes (m)

12. Crystal Springs Resort (Wild Turkey), Hardyston (m)

13. Hominy Hill, Colts Neck (m)

14. Blue Herron Pines Golf Club, Galloway Township (m) *

15. Galloping Hill, Kenilworth (m)

New Mexico

1. Paa-Ko Ridge, Sandia Park (m)

2. Rockwind Community Links, Hobbs (m)

3. Piñon Hills, Farmington (m)

4. Red Hawk, Las Cruces (m)

5. University of New Mexico (Championship), Albuquerque (m)

6. Sandia, Albuquerque (m)

7. Twin Warriors, Santa Ana Pueblo (m)

8. Black Mesa, Espanola (m)

9. Taos CC, Taos (m)

10. Inn of the Mountain Gods, Mescalero (m)





New York

1. Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale (No. 25 c)

2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, New York (m)

3. Leatherstocking, Cooperstown (c)

4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote), Verona (m)

5. Sagamore GC, Bolton Landing (c)

6. Pound Ridge GC, Pound Ridge (m)

7. Bethpage State Park (Red), Farmingdale (c)

8. Montauk Downs State Park, Montauk Point (m)

9. Grossingers GC, Liberty (m)

10. Conklin Players Club, Conklin (m)

11. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah), Verona (m)

12. Ravenwood, Victor (m)

13. Seneca Hickory Stick Golf, Lewiston (m)

14. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat), Verona (m)

15. Saratoga National, Saratoga (m)

North Carolina

1. Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst (No. 14 c)

2. Pinehurst No. 4, Pinehurst (No. 85 m)

3. Mid Pines, Southern Pines (c)

4. Dormie Club, Pinehurst (m)

5. Pine Needles, Southern Pines (c)

6. Linville GC, Linville (c)

7. Tobacco Road, Sanford (m)

8. Pinehurst No. 8, Pinehurst (m)

9. Bald Head Island Club, Bald Head Island (m)

10. The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville (c)

11. Ocean Ridge (Leopard’s Chase), Sunset Beach (m)

12. Mount Mitchell GC, Burnsville (m)

13. Duke University GC, Durham (c)

14. Southern Pines GC, Southern Pines (c)

15. Cape Fear National GC, Wilmington (m)

North Dakota

1. Links of North Dakota, Ray (m)

2. Hawktree GC, Bismarck (m)

3. Bully Pulpit GC, Medora (m)

4. Riverwood GC, Bismarck (m)

5. Vardon GC, Minot (m)

Ohio

1. Manakiki, Willoughby (c)

2. Fowler’s Mill (Lake & River), Chesterland (m)

3. The Virtues, Nashport (m)

4. Boulder Creek, Streetsboro (m)

5. Sleepy Hollow, Brecksville (c)

6. Stonelick Hills, Batavia (m)

7. The Quarry, Canton (m)

8. Little Mountain, Painesville (m)

9. Cooks Creek, South Bloomfield (m)

10. EagleSticks, Zanesville (m)

Oklahoma

1. Karsten Creek, Stillwater (No. 81 m)

2. Jimmie Austin GC at The University of Oklahoma, Norman (c)

3. Chickasaw Pointe, Kingston (m)

4. Shangri-La Resort, Afton (m)*

5. WinStar, Thackerville (m)





Oregon

1. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes), Bandon (No. 2 m)

2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald), Bandon (No. 5 m)

3. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes), Bandon (No. 8 m)

4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails), Bandon (No. 14 m)

5. Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins), Seneca (m)

6. Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock), Seneca (m)

7. Tetherow, Bend (m)

8. Pronghorn (Nicklaus), Bend (m)

9. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek), North Plains (m)

10. Crosswater, Sunriver (m)

Pennsylvania

1. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington (m)

2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course), Bedford (c)

3. Olde Stonewall, Ellwood City (m)

4. Golf Course at Glen Mills, Glen Mills (m)

5. Nemacolin Woodlands (Shepherd’s Rock), Farmington (m) *

6. Hershey CC (West), Hershey (c)

7. Inniscrone, Avondale (m)

8. Wyncote, Oxford (m)

9. Toftrees Golf Resort, State College (m)

10. Berkleigh, Kutztown (c)

Rhode Island

1. Newport National, Newport (m)

2. Triggs Memorial, Providence (c)

3. Meadow Brook, Richmond (m)

4. North Kingstown GC, North Kingstown (c)

5. Montaup CC, Portsmouth (c)

South Carolina

1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island (No. 13 m)

2. Sea Pines Resort (Harbour Town GL), Hilton Head Island

3. Montage Palmetto Bluff (May River GC), Bluffton (m)

4. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach (c)

5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Island (m)

6. True Blue, Pawleys Island (m)

7. Tidewater GC, North Myrtle Beach (m)

8. Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes), Hilton Head Island (m)

9. Legends Golf Resort (Moorland), Myrtle Beach (m)

10. Heritage Club, Pawleys Island (m)

11. Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point), Hilton Head Island (m)

12. TPC Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet (m)

13. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye), North Myrtle Beach (m)

14. King’s North at Myrtle Beach National, Myrtle Beach (m)

15. Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones Course), Hilton Head Island (m)

15. Grande Dunes (Resort Club), Myrtle Beach (m)

South Dakota

1. Golf Club at Red Rock, Rapid City (m)

2. Prairie Green GC, Sioux Falls (m) *

3. Hart Ranch GC, Rapid City (m)

4. Willow Run, Sioux Falls (m)

5. Meadowbrook, Rapid City (m)

Tennessee

1. Sweetens Cove, South Pittsburg (No. 49 m)

2. Course at Sewanee, Sewanee (m)

3. Mirimichi, Millington (m)

4. Stonehenge, Fairfield Glade (m)

5. Heatherhurst (The Brae), Fairfield Glade (m)





Texas

1. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech, Lubbock (m)

2. Black Jack’s Crossing, Lajitas (m)

3. Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club, Frankston (m)

4. Butterfield Trail, El Paso (m)

5. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin (m)

6. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio, Greg Norman (m)

7. TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving (m)

8. La Cantera Resort (Palmer), San Antonio (m)

9. Old American, The Colony (m)

10. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio (m)

11. Cowboys GC, Grapevine (m)

12. Crown Colony, Lufkin (m)

13. Wolfdancer, Lost Pines (m)

14. Palmilla Beach GC, Port Aransas (m)

15. Stevens Park, Dallas (m)

16. GC of Houston (Tournament Course), Humble (m)

17. Barton Creek CC (Fazio Foothills), Austin (m)

18. Brackenridge Park GC, San Antonio (c)

19. Cottonwood Valley, Irving (m)

20. Texas Star, Euless (m)

Utah

1. Sand Hollow Resort (Championship), Hurricane (m)

2. Hideout, Monticello (m)

3. Entrada at Snow Canyon, St. George (m)

4. Soldier Hollow (Gold), Midway (m)

5. Thanksgiving Point, Lehi (m)

6. Sunbrook GC (Pointe/Woodbridge), St. George (m) *

7. Green Spring, Washington (m)

8. Talons Cove, Saratoga Springs (m)

9. Coral Canyon, Washington (m)

10. The Ledges of St. George, St. George (m)

Vermont

1. Jay Peak, Jay (m)

2. Okemo Valley, Ludlow (m)

3. Stowe Mountain Club, Stowe (m)

4. Rutland CC, Rutland (c) *

5. The Golf Club at Equinox, Manchester (c)

Virginia

1. The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades), Hot Springs (No. 76 c)

2. Highland Course at Primland, Meadows of Dan (m)

3. Keswick Hall and Golf Club (Full Cry), Keswick (m)

4. Golden Horseshoe (Gold), Williamsburg (m)

5. Kingsmill (River), Williamsburg (m)

6. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg (m)

7. Independence, Midlothian (m)

8. Riverfront GC at Harbour View, Suffolk (m)

9. Bay Creek (Palmer Course), Cape Charles (m)

10.The Club at Viniterra, New Kent (m)

11. Laurel Hill, Lorton (m)

12. Bay Creek (Nicklaus Course), Cape Charles (m)

13. Potomac Shores GC, Potomac Shores (m)

14. Westfields, Clifton (m)

15. University of Virginia GC (Birdwood), Charlottesville (m)

Washington

1. Gamble Sands, Brewster (No. 42 m)

2. Chambers Bay, University Place (No. 50 m)

3. Wine Valley, Walla Walla (m)

4. Salish Cliffs, Shelton, (m)

5. Olympic Course at Gold Mountain, Bremerton (m)

6. Palouse Ridge, Pullman (m)

7. White Horse, Kingston (m)

8. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting, Port Orchard (m)

9. Loomis Trail, Blaine (m)

10. Semiahmoo GC, Blaine (m)

West Virginia

1. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs (c)

2. Stonewall Resort, Roanoke (m)

3. Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain, Snowshoe (m)

4. The Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven), Beckley (m)

5. The Greenbrier (Greenbrier), White Sulphur Springs (c)





Wisconsin

1. Whistling Straits (Straits), Mosel (No. 7 m)

2. Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes), Nekoosa (No. 28 m)

3. Sand Valley (Sand Valley), Nekoosa (No. 33 m)

4. Lawsonia (Links), Green Lake (No. 62 c)

5. Blackwolf Run (River), Kohler (No. 89 m)

6. Erin Hills, Hartford (No. 92 m)

7. Whistling Straits (Irish), Mosel (m)

8. SentryWorld, Stevens Point (m)

9. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler (m)

10. University Ridge, Madison (m)

11. Troy Burne, Hudson (m)

12. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, Sheboygan Falls (m)

13. Geneva National (Gary Player), Lake Geneva (m)

14. Wild Rock, Wisconsin Dells (m)

15. Big Fish, Hayward (m)

Wyoming

1. Teton Pines, Wilson (m)

2. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club, Jackson (m)

3. Three Crowns GC, Casper (m)

4. Bell Nob, Gillette (m)

5. Olive Glenn GC, Cody (m)

(*): New in 2019

(m): modern

(c): classic