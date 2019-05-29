Opinion: Hank Haney should be fired from his radio job for sexist, racist remarks

Golf instructor and commentator Hank Haney was having a great old time on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday morning, ripping women’s golf, the game’s magnificent South Korean standouts and this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, the crown jewel of the women’s game.

His racist, sexist, xenophobic behavior was on display for anyone who listens to him on PGA Tour Radio.

Co-host Steve Johnson: “This week is the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, Hank.”

Haney: “Oh it is? I’m gonna predict a Korean.”

Johnson, laughing: “OK, that’s a pretty safe bet.”

Haney: “I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour. Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Johnson: “We’ve got six Lees.”

If Haney is not fired from that job (and Johnson with him) and every other role he plays in golf and the news media by dinnertime Wednesday, then the leadership of the game, the PGA Tour and SiriusXM is condoning racism, sexism and xenophobia while basically telling everyone who isn’t a white male that golf is not the sport for them.

If there’s any golf club in the country (let’s make it the world) that allows Haney to set foot on its property after that despicable exchange, that club is telling every girl and woman and person of color to go play any one of the dozens of other sports they can play for life, not golf.

Even though this was just a few minutes on one satellite radio show, it’s a significant moment for the powers that be in golf. They are so desperate to attract girls and women to their sport that Augusta National, which belligerently refused to allow women to join until 2012, actually held a women’s amateur tournament right before the Masters.

These days, almost every initiative announced by the PGA of America, the U.S. Golf Association and Augusta National mentions girls and women. The way things are going, if you’ve got an athletic girl in your household playing volleyball, basketball or soccer, a USGA official might show up at your door to personally drive her to the range for her first golf lesson.

The leaders of those three organizations aren’t used to putting out statements about radio interviews, but this wasn’t just any old interview with a local station. This was said on the PGA Tour’s flagship SiriusXM show. The USGA came out with a response that unfortunately didn’t specifically criticize Haney but did say it is celebrating “the fact that the U.S. Open Championship is a global event that is open for all,” encouraging everyone to tune in.

Where is the PGA of America’s comment condemning Haney? Augusta National’s? The PGA Tour’s, since it’s their show?

Their relationship with girls and women and people of color – by definition, the future of their dwindling participation base — is so precarious that they already should have publicly reprimanded Haney. Do the leaders of golf have it in them to do that after decades of discrimination against the very people they are now desperately trying to bring to their game? We’ll see.

By the way, Haney had a bit more to say on his show, and it wasn’t good.

Clearly aware that he was being criticized on social media, he said this: “I’m getting blown up a bit. … I can’t remember what I said. … I guess people are taking this as racially insensitive. … So I’m gonna apologize right now if I offended people. … I guess I said something that made people feel bad.”

He didn’t even know what he had done after he had done it. The sooner Haney and all the Hank Haneys out there are gone from the sport – from every golf course, every commercial, every teaching gig, every interview – the sooner golf has a chance to enter the 20th century before too much more of the 21st goes by.