Michelle Wie slams Hank Haney for LPGA comments

Hank Haney opened up his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday with shocking comments about the LPGA. Haney acted as though he knew nothing about women’s golf, let alone this week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

One of the most well-known instructors in the game thanks to his work with Tiger Woods, Haney began the conversation by saying that he predicted a South Korean would win this week.

“I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour,” Haney continued. “Nah, maybe I could, well, I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Steve Johnson chimed in to say that there are six players named Lee on the LPGA.

“Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt,” Haney continued. “I don’t know that many. Where are they playing by the way?”

Wie responded to the comments on Twitter, saying “As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank … shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

She continued in a second tweet:

“Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them … Not mock them.”