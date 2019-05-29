PGA Tour paid Tim Finchem $10 million in bonus money after he retired

While Tim Finchem stepped down as PGA Tour commissioner at the end of 2016, he still was paid more than $10 million in bonus and incentive money, according to the organization’s 990 tax records for 2017.

In 2017, Finchem received $12,216,755 in compensation from the PGA Tour, according to the 990 that was made available by Pro Publica. That total compensation included a bonus of $10,611,113. His base salary was reported as $906,646 and he received additional compensation of $698,946.

He also received $6.67 million in compensation from related organizations, according to the 990.

A PGA Tour spokesperson did not immediately respond to Golfweek’s request for comment on Finchem’s compensation.

Finchem, who retired in late 2016 after taking over as commissioner in 1994, is credited with bringing a financial windfall to the Tour as prize money grew to nearly $300 million during his tenure. That prize money figure did not include the majors.

In 2016, Finchem was paid $4.47 million, which included a base salary of $1.19 million and bonus pay of $3 million. He received another $4.7 million from related organizations, according to tax records. His total compensation from the Tour was $3.99 million in 2015, including bonus pay of $2.7 million. He received another $2 million from related organizations that year.

The former commissioner was by far the highest-paid person listed on the Tour’s tax filings for 2017. Current commissioner Jay Monahan received total compensation of $4.78 million that included a base salary of $998,077 plus bonus and incentive pay of $2.8 million.

Outside of Finchem and Monahan, there were 14 others among the Tour’s officers and highest paid employees who made more than $1 million in 2017. Thomas E. Wade, the PGA Tour’s chief commercial officer, received $3.1 million, according to the tax records.

Players who earned the most prize money were listed as independent contractors. Justin Thomas, the season’s FedEx Cup winner, led the way in 2017 with $17.1 million followed by Jordan Spieth ($11.8 million) and Dustin Johnson ($10.5 million).

Worth W. Calfee, who is the former president of the Web.com Tour, received $1.5 million in compensation, which included a bonus of $784,293.

The PGA Tour has non-profit status that lawmakers have unsuccessfully challenged in the past. To compare the Tour to other pro sports, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made $31.7 million in 2015, the last year for which his salary was reported.

In 2017, the Tour paid $28.9 million in compensation to current officers, directors, trustees and key employees, compared to $20.5 million in 2016.

Total revenue increased to $1.47 billion, up by about 15 percent over the previous year. Total expenses also grew to $1.41 billion compared to $1.2 billion the previous year. The Tour says its organization and its tournaments generated more than $180 million in charitable donations in 2017.

In revenue, the Tour reported $458 million in TV rights, up from $433 million in 2016. It spent about $212 million on TV/production/broadcast expenses in 2017.