The Memorial Tournament: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, golf wagering enthusiasts. We’ve been laying low and enjoying the fruits of our labor after nailing our PGA Championship bets, but it’s time to move on to Muirfield Village for what is annually one of the best non-major stops on Tour.

Our bankroll is looking extremely healthy at +893 tokens for the season, so we’ve got plenty of ammo in the tank approaching the halfway point of the year. We finished +360 at Bethpage Black by winning all three matchup bets, as well as a winning score prop bet. That one got a little dicey with Brooks Koepka fading down the stretch, but he did just enough to clinch the winning score of 8 under or better.

We’re already giddy for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach next month, but it would be nice to go in even more prepared after another winning week at Memorial. That’s the goal over the next four days, and we’ve got our eyes on a few key matchups at Muirfield.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Memorial Tournament. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Kyle Stanley (-105) over Jason Kokrak

Risking 105 to win 100 on Stanley, who’s a slight underdog in this matchup. Kokrak sort of came out of nowhere this season to produce a bunch of strong results, which included a stretch of four top-10 finishes in five starts from the Honda Classic to the Valero Texas Open. He’s cooled off a bit since then and never plays well at Muirfield, having missed the cut four times in five career appearances. The results haven’t been there for Stanley this season, but his history at Muirfield is too good to ignore – He’s been T-6 or better in three of his last four Memorial starts, including a runner-up last season. We’re feeling good about his chances over Kokrak.

Matt Kuchar (-125) over Justin Thomas

Risking 125 to win 100 on Kuchar. We’re not sure how Thomas will hold up in his first start back from a wrist injury, but this is more about loving Kuchar’s chances this week. He’s won twice already this season and has been ridiculously consistent at Muirfield. He’s been in the top 15 in 10 of his last 11 Memorial starts, and he’s always been a guy who really steps it up on his favorite courses. We’d be a little more hesitant here if Thomas was in mid-season form, but wrist injuries are tricky and can cause all sorts of swing issues. Let’s roll with Kuchar.

Rory McIlroy (-140) over Justin Rose

Risking 140 to win 100 on Rory. He clearly didn’t have his best stuff at the PGA Championship and still scrapped his way to a T-8 finish. Rose looked a little out of sorts last week at Colonial and McIlroy has been striking it like a champ all season. He’s first in Strokes Gained off-the-tee, Strokes Gained tee-to-green and Strokes Gained total. He also has plenty of Memorial success to point to and we’re comfortable taking him against most players in the field these days.

Last week: +360

Season total: +893