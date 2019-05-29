Tiger Woods plays with Peyton Manning in Memorial pro-am

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods saw a familiar face on the first tee Wednesday for his pro-am round ahead of Thursday’s start of the Memorial.

Peyton Manning.

For the second consecutive year, the two were grouped in the pro-am at Muirfield Village. Heading off the first tee at 7 a.m., the Woods group had a large following.

The group was 2 under through eight holes.

Woods and Manning have played in pro-ams before, in 2005 at Bay Hill ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and in 2009 at the Quail Hollow Championship. The winner of 15 majors and the quarterback of two Super Bowl victories don’t play a quiet round.

“It’s trash talking the entire day,” Woods told the Associated Press in 2009.

In 2013, the two played a round together and Manning chided Woods about losing his No. 1 status to Rory McIlroy the entire 18 holes.

Woods is ranked No. 5 in the world right now and won his fifth Masters and 15th major championship in April. The five-time winner of the Memorial is making his first start since missing the cut in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black two weeks ago.