U.S. Women's Open: Bronte Law doesn't have time to celebrate her 1st LPGA victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Bronte Law and her instructor, Natalie Schmett, drove through the night after her maiden victory at the Pure Silk Championship. Law didn’t sleep at all on the journey from Williamsburg, Va., to Charleston, S.C., and who can blame her?

Winning on the LPGA had been the dream since she was a little girl.

The pair rolled into town at 4:30 a.m. Law showered to rinse all the shaving cream out of her hair and then took a two-hour nap.

She got up at 7 a.m. to speak with the media and later that afternoon relaxed at the spa, enjoying a facial and massage.

“The celebrating will come,” she said.

The heat in Charleston of late has been downright insufferable. The field at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open has endured triple-digit weather for days. It’s so hot that Charleston’s famous carriage rides have been halted for the safety of the horses.

Law’s day at the spa – indoors – sounds like paradise.

The 24-year-old Englishwoman played nine holes on Tuesday at the Country Club of Charleston and nine more on Wednesday and will rely on her caddie to fill in the gaps.

After missing the cut at the ANA Inspiration and LA Open, Law quickly became one of the hottest players on tour after she lost in a playoff at the LPGA Mediheal Championship and went wire-to-wire for her first LPGA victory last week at Kingsmill.

The former UCLA standout credited Schmett for her turnaround on the greens. The pair began working together five months ago. Law said she was standing too open at address with her putter. They made everything “really square,” and it wasn’t easy.

“At times I was like I don’t know if I can make a change this dramatic in the middle of the season,” she said. “There were times I wanted to kill her.”

Needless to say, she wasn’t thinking that way on the long drive south.

This week marks Law’s second U.S. Women’s Open start. She missed the cut in 2017 but comes into Charleston brimming with confidence.

A fiery player with a stellar amateur match-play record, Law has long had her eye on this year’s Solheim Cup in Scotland. She went to Morocco last year to get her LET card but knew that she’d never be able to play in enough events in Europe this year to qualify for Catriona Matthew’s team outside of a captain’s pick.

“I have to keep impressing until the very end,” she said.