Memorial Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV and online info, hole locations

Tiger Woods will be a featured TV attraction Friday afternoon in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods is going for his sixth victory here and posted a 2-under 70 on Thursday. His group, which includes Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, was put on the clock Thursday on the back nine due to slow play. No one was penalized. Woods & Co. go out at 1:16 p.m. ET tee time from No. 1. Golf Channel begins its live coverage at 2:30 p.m.

Jack Nicklaus hosts the invitational event, which features seven of the top 10 players in the world and 12 returning champions.

The other Friday afternoon featured pairing consists of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. They’ll precede Woods, DeChambeau and Rose at 1:05 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, two drivers and all, finished at 2-under. Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Mickelson begin play Friday at 8:26 a.m. from No. 10.

Here is the leaderboard. Below are the Round 2 tee times for the Memorial Tournament Friday.

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. David Lingmerth, Abraham Ancer, Beau Hossler 7:31 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch

7:42 a.m. Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:53 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele 8:04 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 8:15 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo, Jim Furyk

8:26 a.m. Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim, K.J. Choi . 8:37 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Steve Stricker 8:48 a.m. Brian Stuard, Nick Watney Alex Noren 8:59 a.m. Joost Luiten, Justin Suh, Jovan Rebula 12:10 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Boo Weekley, Adam Schenk 12:21 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz 12:32 p.m. Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, Luke List 12:43 p.m. Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Ernie Els (WD) 12::54 p.m. Max Homa, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner 1:05 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 1:16 p.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 1:27 p.m. Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Chesson Hadley 1:38 p.m. Robert Streb, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein 1:49 p.m. David Lipsky, Alvaro Ortiz, Norman Xiong

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:20 a.m. Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder 7:31 a.m. Bill Haas, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 7:42 a.m. Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston

7:53 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry, Luke Donald

8:04 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Final 8:15 a.m. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:26 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 8:37 a.m. Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, Louis Oosthuizen

8:48 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Harold Varner III, Haotong Li 8:59 a.m. Ryan Fox, Shubhankar Sharma, Will Grimmer 12:10 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:21 p.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:32 p.m. Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, J.J. Spaun 12:43 p.m. Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr. 12::54 p.m. Sung Kang, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson 1:05 p.m. Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Austin Cook 1:16 p.m. Michael Kim, Ryan Armour, Martin Kaymer 1:27 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox 1:38 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyrrell Hatton, Bronson Burgoon 1:49 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Rafa Cabrera Bello (WD) – Withdrew

Memorial on TV, online

(All Times Eastern)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Round 2 Hole Locations