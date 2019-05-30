Road to Scottsdale begins with handoff of NCAA golf championships to Grayhawk for 2020-22

Arizona State, Grayhawk Golf Club and Scottsdale are on the clock.

With the completion of a two-week run for the NCAA Division I Golf Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on Wednesday, the grand experiment of giving the men’s and women’s tournaments a three-year home begins here.

Whether it leads to something even more permanent is debatable. Some embrace the idea of an annual road to Scottsdale like the ones for college baseball in Omaha, Neb., or softball in Oklahoma City, but there certainly will be resistance from others.

“There’s a little frustration with us hosting three years in a row,” said ASU women’s coach Missy Farr-Kaye, although many college coaches are familiar with Grayhawk from recruiting trips. “The golf course is not a surprise to anybody. After the first year, it’s not going to feel like an advantage because people are going to know the course.”

The NCAAs are an opportunity to add a second Arizona major, if you will, four months after the massively popular Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“Certainly when you think of the Phoenix area, you think of great golf,” said Donnie Wagner, NCAA associate director for championships. “We’d love to tap into that golf interest there and get folks out to watch college golf.

“Today’s collegiate players are tomorrow’s PGA and LPGA players,” including early pro success from recent collegians Jon Rahm out of Arizona State and Aaron Wise from Oregon. “There are more and more players where their time on the developmental tours is not very long if at all. This is that opportunity for folks that enjoy golf to see these collegiate stars close up before they make it on the professional ranks.”

Golf championships for both genders have been held in the same location since 2015. Two years ago, the NCAA took the next step by awarding the tournaments for the same site for multiple years, giving Grayhawk and ASU a head start on planning.

J.D. Loudabarger, ASU associate athletic director for operations and facilities, was in Fayetteville along with Grayhawk staff members during the women’s nationals to observe firsthand how the event runs. Loudabarger also attended 2018 nationals in Stillwater, Okla.

“You don’t get a great feel for it until you see the magnitude of it,” Loudabarger said. “It’s not just a golf course and university putting it on. It’s an entire city and Valley for us.”

They saw some crisis management up close, too. A storm forced suspension of the women’s second round May 18 and shortened the stroke-play portion from 72 to 54 holes. “They banded together to make it the best championship they could,” Loudabarger said. “Knock on wood, we won’t have quite the weather issues other locations have had.”

“Our staff and administration has been grinding hard on this,” Farr-Kaye said. “They’re going to do a great job and let Matt (Thurmond, men’s coach) and I focus on getting our teams there. Grayhawk hosts very well, and they want to make it fun and exciting. I can’t wait. A year is going to come fast.”

The 2020 nationals coincide with the 30th anniversary of ASU becoming the only school to win men’s and women’s golf titles in the same year (1990). The Sun Devils play out of Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, not far from campus, but clearly will be more familiar than most teams with Grayhawk – provided they qualify for one of 24 women’s or 30 men’s berths.

It’s not a coincidence that Arkansas’ Maria Fassi won the women’s individual national title or that the Razorbacks advanced to match play for the first time at the team’s home Blessings Golf Club.

ASU’s teams finished 16th (men), well below its No. 2 seeding, and tied for 14th (women) at nationals in Arkansas. But the ASU and Arizona women are recent national champions (2017, 2018) and the ASU men return all of their major players in 2019 including Chun An Yu, third individually at nationals.

The Golf Channel, based in Orlando, is a major partner with the NCAA in promoting college golf with six weeks of TV coverage from regional selections through nationals. Tom Knapp, Golf Channel’s executive vice president of programming and partnerships, supports the vision of Grayhawk as a permanent home for the championships.

“What we’re looking to create is the ‘Road to Grayhawk’ or the ‘Road to Scottsdale,’ ” Knapp said. “That can become everybody’s goal and take the NCAA Championships to the next level. We’re going to apply what we’ve learned and observed from baseball and apply it to golf. Why can’t it work in golf?

“The favorable weather conditions everyone will love. What that means in terms of preparations for the athletes and their success, they’ll be able to count on playing golf when they’re supposed to play golf.”

Certainly it can heat up in Arizona before Memorial Day, but Loudabarger believes that can be managed. Grayhawk traditionally hosts the Thunderbird International junior tournament over Memorial Day weekend (a decision on what date that will move to has yet to be finalized).

“Grayhawk has hosted so many top-level championships already,” Loudabarger said. “They’re used to it, their expertise is going to be invaluable. It’s not as eye-opening for them as it is for us in the athletic department.”

The next six months, Loudabarger said, will be spent “making sure we’re in line with roles and responsibilities and using all the resources we have in the Valley. We need to capitalize on the assets we have to get the right partners to produce great championships.”

Multiple college football national championships have been decided here. The men’s basketball Final Four was so successful in 2017 that the event is coming back to State Farm Stadium in 2024. Metro Phoenix has been proposed as a candidate for women’s basketball, wrestling and hockey although the one bid attempt in those sports (women’s basketball) was unsuccessful.

If the golf championships succeed, at minimum for three years, it will reflect well on ASU as a championship host contender overall.

“We want kids out there watching,” Farr-Kaye said. “For any young junior golfer that’s even considering collegiate golf, this is a big thing to come watch in your backyard. We want big crowds.”

Golf Channel wants big ratings, which it believes are possible given the time difference that will push live coverage into primetime on the East Coast and the daily replay into primetime in the west.

“Scottsdale is a fabulous golf town and a fabulous college sports town,” Golf Channel’s Knapp said. “We believe very strongly that the Scottsdale community is going to get behind this. We’re going to work very closely with the Thunderbirds (who stage the Phoenix Open) to support the event and become a part of it. We couldn’t be more excited to tap into the live sports energy that’s already in Scottsdale.”